Tassie's 20-and-under top 20: Who are the athletes to watch in 2024?

Tasmania has some incredibly impressive young athletes proving their worth locally, nationally and internationally.
As 2024 rapidly approaches, The Examiner's Josh Partridge looks at the state's top 20 athletes aged 20-and-under.
The order has been determined through what they have achieved and what they have ahead of them in 2024.
A promising tennis and soccer talent, Young was struck down by injury in the back-half of 2023, rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament. International Tennis Federation may be on his radar upon return or being dangerous from corners for Riverside Olympic in NPL Tasmania.
Hobart's Logan is just one step away from being a Supercars driver, signing with Walkinshaw Andretti United in the Dunlop Super2 Series for 2024. The 19-year-old steps into the team after finishing second in the TRGA86 Series this year.
The 18-year-old has already had a career that many would be jealous of. She's represented Tasmania at a senior level with the Tasmania Wild, been named most valuable player in a grand final-winning senior side and was in an under-19 Australian training squad earlier this year.
Already a national champion, Adams is setting the tone at a young age. Across 2022 and 2023, she won the under-17 enduro nationals title, claimed round one of the under-17 UCI Enduro World Series in Derby and round two of the open category in Derby.
The promising race walking prospect has made the move to South Australia to further his career under the guidance of Jared Tallent, who claimed gold in the 50-kilometre race walk at the 2012 London Olympics. Bottle is aiming to make world teams and world juniors in the coming years.
While three of her Tasmania Devils teammates were drafted to the AFLW earlier this month, Harrison took out the side's best and fairest tally by eight votes as a bottom-aged player. Expect Harrison to impress at Coates Talent League and national championships level in 2024.
While the three other Tasmanian talents were drafted on night one, Schoenmaker was made to wait a long time to find his home for 2024. Eventually the defender with a highly-touted left boot was drafted to St Kilda with pick 62 and will be mentored by the likes of Callum Wilkie.
It's hard to believe Amy Smith still features on this list, having been a part of the Tasmanian Tigers' set-up since 2019 but she debuted as a 14-year-old and only turned 19 in November. The leg-spinner has represented Australia at the under-19 World Cup and played a starring role for Tasmania at the under-19 national championships.
Having represented Australia at the Asia Cup and under-17 World Cup, 18-year-old Brewer is taking the next step in his basketball career in 2024. The 196-centimetre guard is playing NCAA division one ball with Sacramento State University after attracting interest during a tour of the US in July 2023.
Representing Australia at the Junior World Cup, goalkeeper Larkin's star is rising. His selection came following a series of European matches against the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany as well as strong performances for the Tassie Tigers in HockeyOne.
Furphy was one of 10 Australians who took part in the NBA's Basketball Without Borders camp, hitting a match-winning three-pointer in the four-day camp. Alongside fellow Smithton player Nash Walker, he was also a member of the under-17 FIBA Oceania Championship-winning side.
Formerly a burgeoning cricket talent, Leake's development went through the roof following a TSL premiership victory with Launceston in 2022 and eye-catching campaigns with the Devils and Allies this year. He was taken by GWS with pick 18 of the AFL draft and could play at either end for the Giants.
Sanders made it two Tasmanians in the top 10 when he was drafted to Western Bulldogs with pick six. The Western Bulldogs' recruiters praised Sanders' on and off-field development as a major reason for drafting him, having moved to Melbourne at the start of 2022.
Barwick led the way for the three AFLW draftees, selected with pick four of the draft on December 18. She became Tasmania's highest AFLW selection as she headed to the Bulldogs despite having not played any football in 2023 due to an ACL injury.
Wilson-Haffenden became junior world champion in the individual time trial by finishing the 13.4km Scottish circuit in a time of 19:31:51. The win completed a whirlwind two-year transition from hockey to cycling and the 18-year-old has signed a three-year deal with US team Lidl-Trek.
The Riverside and George Town product's form warranted an under-19 world cup selection, having hit a 63-ball century and 71 at the national championships in December. The all-rounder made his Tasmanian second XI debut in November and is set for big things.
The Hobart-born swimmer's star is rising, courtesy of becoming the second-fastest Australian ever to swim the 200-metre freestyle. The 20-year-old, who is now based in Queensland, swam a time of 1:44.79 in the first leg of the 2x400m relay at the Queensland state championships earlier this month.
The 18-year-old became Tasmania's highest AFL draft pick in November, going to North Melbourne with pick two. The Kangaroos described the Launceston product as "a prolific ball-winner with eye-catching speed and a sharp left foot" and he is a major chance to debut come round one of v2024.
An 18-year-old winning a bronze medal at the under-23 world championships is a mighty feat - and that's what Hamish McKenzie did this year. He also signed with UCI Continental team Hagens Berman Axeon and was a stagiaire for Team Jayco AlUla in the UCI World Tour.
Making her senior Australian debut for the Hockeyroos in 2023 as they graced Tasmania, Brooks played 17 matches and looks set to be one of the country's best talents for years to come. She scored three goals across the season and played in the Junior World Cup, injuring her shoulder in the early games.
