The Examiner
Home/ads.txt
In Depth

Tassie's 20-and-under top 20: Who are the athletes to watch in 2024?

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
December 30 2023 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Smith, Will Bottle and Aidan O'Connor are among Tasmania's best up-and-coming athletes. Pictures by Phillip Biggs and Paul Scambler
Amy Smith, Will Bottle and Aidan O'Connor are among Tasmania's best up-and-coming athletes. Pictures by Phillip Biggs and Paul Scambler

Tasmania has some incredibly impressive young athletes proving their worth locally, nationally and internationally.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.