Good News

North Melbourne's Harry Sheezel assisting Ryley Sanders' AFL draft dreams

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
June 7 2023 - 3:30pm
North Launceston's Ryley Sanders [left] and North Melbourne's Harry Sheezel embrace after last year's NAB League premiership win. Picture by Getty Images
Having an AFL record-breaker checking over your games in your draft year sounds like a perfect scenario.

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

