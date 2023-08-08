Max Giuliani is following the wake of world champ Ariarne Titmus as a Tasmanian with an eye on the 2024 Olympics.
Having also relocated to Queensland, the 20-year-old Hobart freestyler blasted his way into contention for Paris with a breakthrough performance for the Australian A team at the TYR Pro Championships in Irvine, California.
Now training with Miami on the Gold Coast, Giuliani won the 100/200m freestyle double in stunning personal best times.
He took out the 200m final in a personal best 1:46.23 minutes after a lead-off of 1:46.26 in the winning Australia A 4x200m relay.
He then clocked 48.21 to win the 100m on the final day, again lowering his PB of 48.63, set in the morning - making him the 11th fastest all-time Australian.
Giuliani followed coach Paul Croswell from Hobart Aquatic Centre who joined the expanding Rackley coaching team at Miami last year and is now under the guidance of Miami head coach Richard Scarce.
His 200m time of 1:46.23 was fast enough to have won the Australian trials in which he placed eighth in 1:48.05 and places him in the top 12 in the world.
Earlier in July, Giuliani was announced as part of the Australian Flippers squad, an integral part of Swimming Australia's performance pathway designed to prepare swimmers to transition to the senior national team.
Having started out with Riverside and Launceston Aquatic clubs, Titmus relocated to St Peter's Western in Brisbane in 2015 and has since become a multiple Olympic and world champion.
