"Watching guys come in after me is always a nervous wait and it is funny how your goals change from 'oh maybe I can hold onto a top 10, to maybe a top five, to then a podium'."
Launceston's Hamish McKenzie has reflected on his bronze medal in the under-23 time trial at the cycling world championships in Glasgow.
At just 18, McKenzie was far younger than his counterparts on the podium in Belgium's Alec Segaert (20) and Italy's Lorenzo Milesi (21) and was one of only five riders to finish within a minute of the latter, who won the event with a time 43.00 minutes.
A two-time The Examiner Junior Sports Awards male athlete of the year winner, McKenzie remembered the day fondly.
"It's always a proud moment to be standing on the podium for your country. It was quite a lot of relief after waiting to see if I'd hold on for the medal positions," he said.
"I am super happy to be able to continue and show my development by stepping up to the under-23 ranks and getting a result straight away. I believe that the top guys in the under-23 would've also been in or around the top 10 of the elite time trial as well, that gives me huge confidence that I can compete at the highest level."
Held north-east of Glasgow, the Stirling course was nearly eight kilometres longer than last year's event held in Australia, but McKenzie said he felt equally at home.
"The time trial course in Glasgow was super fast. With not too many corners or technical sections, it was a course for the more time trial specialist that could maintain high power while staying aerodynamic," he said.
"I personally enjoyed the course, it felt quite similar to home roads in Tasmania with some country lanes and rough tarmac.
"Glasgow felt quite a lot like home for me, with my Scottish name and driving/riding on the left-hand side of the road. It was my first time there and it was quite a nice championships."
The result capped off an exciting week for the teenager, after he was also selected as a stagiaire for Team Jayco AlUla for the remainder of the 2023 UCI WorldTour.
"I always had a good relationship with the director sportive Matt White from Jayco after guest-riding for them at the Santos Festival of Cycling last year," McKenzie said of how he was offered the opportunity.
"Then after the world championships last year we spoke at the national champs in January and he offered me a spot for the end of this year. I was so stoked and grateful for the opportunity."
While he said he was "not technically part of the WorldTour" at this stage, the Launceston cyclist said he was hopeful that the initial opportunity could lead to something greater as he prepares for the remaining races of the season.
"I am now heading to my first race which is the Arctic Tour of Norway, a four-day stage race with the team. After that my next races will be in Belgium and Holland, five or six one-day races before finishing up my season in early October," he said.
Longer term, McKenzie said he was hopeful of becoming a full member of the WorldTour.
"The next 12-18 months I am excited to get a full European season in the books, including the early classics races," he said.
"I'll be moving full-time to Europe next year so it will be a big switch but I'm basically used to it already.
"I'm looking forward to targeting some big stage races such as the under-23 Giro d'Italia, Tour de l'Avenir and one-day races such as under-23 worlds time trial and road races, and under-23 Paris-Roubaix.
"Hopefully all going well next year I'll be able to score myself a spot in the WorldTour for the next years."
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer.
