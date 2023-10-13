Tasmania's Felicity Wilson-Haffenden can now call herself a professional cyclist after signing a contract with American team Lidl-Trek through to 2026.
The 18-year-old joins as national, Oceania and world champion in the time trial category following some prolific performances this year.
She joins Brodie Chapman, Lauretta Hanson and Amanda Spratt as the Australians in a team which is competing in its fifth year in the UCI Women's WorldTour.
Wilson-Haffenden said on the team's website that her decision to join Lidl-Trek was carefully considered.
"In choosing my first team I felt it was really important to go somewhere that was focused on development, giving me the opportunity to learn and grow as a bike rider and a person," she said.
"After my first conversation with [team support manager Koen De Kort and sports director Ina-Yoko Teutenberg] I knew Trek was going to be able to do this and so much more.
"The inclusion of a number of riders coming straight out of junior ranks further confirmed Lidl-Trek was the right team for me, with a great combination of developing talent and experienced role models to connect with, learn from and enjoy my first years in the pro peloton."
Still just a teenager, the Hobart cyclist admitted there was still plenty of work to do as she attempts to make the step up to the professional level.
READ MORE:
"I hope to have a wide range of experiences on and off the bike and absorb as much knowledge as possible from the experienced members of the team," she said.
"In my first years I hope to develop a strong base for a long career through facing a range of challenges and eventually reach a point where it feels natural to say I am a professional cyclist.
"I don't expect the transition to professional ranks will be easy but I know with the guidance and support of Lidl-Trek I have the best network around me to make it successful."
Teutenberg spoke glowingly of his newest recruit, but noted she would need support to get her in the best shape possible for upcoming events.
"Moving across the world at such a young age is a daunting prospect, but we have role-models who have undertaken the same move, like Lauretta and Brodie, as well as a host of other young riders going through a similar process, which will hopefully ease the transition as Felicity settles into life as a professional."
Lidl-Trek's women's team are currently in China for the Tour of Chongming Island, with their next event being Switzerland's Tour de Romandie, starting Sunday.
