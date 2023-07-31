Northern Hawks and Cavaliers entered this year's Tasmanian Netball League season off the back of contrasting finishes to 2022.
The Hawks, who were imperious in their 32-goal grand-final win against Cripps, looked set for another season at the top despite losing "superstars" Gemma Poke and Danni Pickett.
Meanwhile a loss to Cripps Waratah in the preliminary final had stung the Cavs, as co-coach Dannie Carstens explained.
"We sat back and watched the grand final and were just like 'that should have been us', we would have really relished playing in that final," she said.
Among others, two big additions to the Cavs' line-up from their final game last year were sisters Eunice and Esther Kidmas at both ends of the court.
The opening-weekend double-header in Hobart immediately demonstrated the class of Northern netball.
The reigning premiers were in full-flight with new co-captain and four-time MVP Ashlea Mawer scoring more than 100 goals.
Cavaliers also got off to a barnstorming start as they beat Arrows 111-9, but Sunday's opponents Cripps would prove a far tougher challenge.
In a match which contained multiple lead-changes, the Cavs were ultimately unable to avenge the preliminary final, losing 54-53.
Despite the nature of the defeat, co-coach Lou Carter spoke positively of the performance.
"Lots to take out of the game, especially with some rotating of our young players against a quality side, so that was good because it gave them experience straight off the bat," he said.
Heading into round seven, the Hawks - who had won 26 games in succession at this stage - had been barely given a scare, with none of the previous six opponents able to finish within 10 goals.
Cavaliers had reacted strongly to their second-round defeat too, winning their next four matches by an average of 29.5 goals.
The Silverdome crowd packed in on the Friday night as the Hawks jumped their Northern rivals at the start.
The Cavs did not roll over though and were the better team for the majority of the match.
Holding a somewhat unlikely four-goal lead early in the last quarter, they threatened to kill the Hawks' win-streak until Mawer, who was engaged in an epic battle with Eunice Kidmas all night, began to put the foot down.
With the prolific goal-shooter at her best, the Hawks rescued a 63-60 win.
"The perseverance to stick to how we play and just keep bringing ourselves back to how we move the ball, how we defend, our style of play and just sticking to it was so impressive," Hawks coach Alicia Sargent said.
"We didn't get in our own heads and we backed each other, it was a massive team effort and it demonstrated that confidence and that belief."
Coming out the wrong side of a nail-biter once more, Carter continued her philosophical approach as she again looked at the positives in player development.
"We lacked just a little bit of experience at times and composure probably and when you miss a goal or give away a turnover anything can happen against a very strong side," she said.
"It was a really great experience to have that going forwards, especially for the young ones."
Following a week's break, the TNL entered its final month of the regular season, with both Hawks and Cavs playing all top-four teams.
Despite looking the strongest squad up until this point, the reigning premiers were only one win ahead of Cripps, with Cavs just two behind.
Round 11 provided a change to that though, with Cavaliers finally getting the better of Cripps which provided the Hawks with a golden opportunity to grab some breathing room.
In their way were fourth-placed Kingston, but the Hawks were able to brush them aside for a 31st-consecutive win 66-47.
Another Northern derby was next and the league-leaders flexed their muscle to beat the Cavs 66-50, all but taking the minor premiership in the process.
The achievement was confirmed a week later against Cripps, with the Hobart side's loss coming to the delight of Cavaliers, whose win against Karana drew them level on points.
In the final round, Cavaliers had a significant percentage advantage, but with Cripps playing second-bottom South East Suns and themselves facing Kingston, they knew it was far from a done deal.
A 56-43 win gave the Cavs a percentage of 171.74, while Cripps' 83-26 victory gave them 171.08 - fine margins.
The 0.66 difference meant the two Northern sides would face in the qualifying final while Cripps would play Kingston in a sudden-death elimination final.
"We could have gone out there in that game against Kingston and put a solid seven on that we think might execute the plan the best at that point in time, but that would have been to a big detriment in terms of our unit," Carstens reflected, reiterating that the match was just another part of their player-development plan.
A third Silverdome contest between the competition's two Northern clubs was confirmed with the winner going directly into the grand final.
The Hawks had by this stage amassed 34 wins on the trot, but Cavaliers remained defiant.
Hawks again got off to a flyer and led by four goals at the first break but the Cavaliers responded to win the second quarter 19-12. While the Hawks remained close, the Cavs were able to close it out 62-56 to book their spot in the big dance.
"You've just got to disrupt what Hawks do in their attacking end. They've got a great focal point in Ash Mawer who scores lots of goals so it was all about how much ball we were going to gain and the ability to score off that," Carstens said.
"The game was certainly won in our defence. Compared to last time, we played with much more intent and hunger."
I can hold my head high.- Hawks coach Alicia Sargent
The shoe was on the other foot heading into the final Saturday, the Hawks ravenous after their first defeat in two years and the Cavs revitalised after a week off.
"Last week, they were fired up, they really were, and they went out there with pure determination," Sargent said of her squad ahead of the match.
That was not just talk either, after weathering a Cavaliers storm in the first half, the Hawks began to build a lead in the third quarter and ended up cruising home to win 71-57.
The reigning premiers would win their second in a row and fourth in six years, leaving a young Cavaliers side to reflect on an improved season, though one which finished in a similarly-hollow way.
"It was about coming in and complementing what they had, creating an environment where everyone can thrive and helping them extend themselves and perform week after week," Sargent reflected.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.