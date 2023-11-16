'What you put in is what you get out': Sanders excited ahead of AFL draft

Looking after the little things has been the key for former North Launceston player Ryley Sanders ahead of the AFL draft.
The 18-year-old moved to Melbourne at the start of 2022, accepting a scholarship with Melbourne Grammar and playing for Sandringham Dragons in the Talent League.
"The biggest thing I've learned this year is what you put in is what you get out," he said.
"So I've put a lot of work in during pre-season, just trying to get fitter and work on my running and then just looking after all the little things like diet and recovery has really helped me be able to have a consistent season.
"The diet was hard, especially the boarding house because you don't really choose what you eat, it's already made for you, so you just try to make good choices with that, which is really important."
Sanders had a stellar season on-field, winning the Larke Medal for the best player at the under-18 national championships.
He was also a member of the Sandringham Dragons' back-to-back premiership-winning sides, priding himself on being a leader in the 2023 outfit.
"As good as the bottom-aged win was, I think this year was probably a bit more special because I had more of a role in the team," he said.
"I thought I was one of the leaders in the team and had more of a role playing in the midfield.
"Both were really good, I had lots of really good mates in both years but this year was a bit more special."
Sanders' consistent performances have put him well and truly in the frame to be a top-10 selection.
He has been linked with North Melbourne for several years through their next generation academy but the midfielder, who has been compared to Andrew Brayshaw by AFL talent ambassador Kevin Sheehan, is just excited for Monday's event.
"As it's gotten closer, I've noticed I've got a bit more nervous but you talk to your manager and you see different things in the media about where you sit with a few clubs and whatnot, but I'm not too sure [where I'll be going]," he said.
"I'm pretty excited to see if I hopefully go somewhere, I'm keen to go anywhere and I don't really care where or what pick or anything."
