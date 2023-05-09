Having broken into the Australian hockey team at her familiar home venue, Tasmanian teenager Maddison Brooks is targeting the sport's highest stage.
The 18-year-old debuted for the Hockeyroos in the FIH Pro League games against Argentina and USA in Hobart earlier this year and has since become something of a regular selection.
Fresh from a series against China in Western Australia and in New Zealand where she scored her first international goal and the Hockeyroos won against Great Britain and New Zealand to sit top of the Pro League standings, Brooks is firming as a genuine contender to make the 2024 Olympic team.
"So far I've really enjoyed the experience," she said.
"Obviously putting on the green and gold is a dream come true. To be able to debut in Hobart was incredible and to have my friends and family there was awesome. It was always a lifelong dream to be able to play for the Hockeyroos but I never dreamed I'd be able to debut in front of a home crowd.
"Playing with the girls has been so enjoyable and I've just learned so much each time I get the opportunity to play with them."
Hobart-born Brooks, whose mother and twin sister have also represented Tasmania at a senior level, has also been selected for upcoming matches in Europe.
"It's my first trip to Europe and I can't wait to go over there. Europe's very strong for hockey so to be able to play with some of the best players in the world is really exciting."
"I expect her to push for Paris," added Tassie Tigers women's coach Tim Stapp.
Several Tasmanians played their part for Australia in a biannual masters competition against New Zealand in Christchurch last week.
Established in 2000, the Trans Tasman series was being held for the first time since 2019 and involved women's age groups from 35+ to 65+ and men's from 35+ to 75+.
Australia won every age group except women's 50+ and 55+ with every Tasmanian representative being in a successful team.
These were - men's 35s: Sam McCambridge, Ian McHugh, results 2-4, 2-1, 3-2 (Australia 2-1); 50s: Brett Withington (vc), Roman Bridley, results 4-1, 7-1, 2-0 (Australia 3-0); 55s: Peter Gaggin, results 2-1, 2-5, 4-3 (Australia 2-1); women's 35s: Nicole Geeves, results 1-1, 4-0, 2-3 (1-1-1 Australia won on goal difference); 40s: Belinda Page, Lucy Withers, Sarah Gray, results 1-2, 2-1, 3-0 (Australia 2-1); 45s: Helen Rackham (team leader), results 0-1, 3-0, 6-1 (Australia 2-1); 65s Lynne Trustum, results 1-1, 3-1, 3-1 (Australia 2-1-0).
Off field Tasmanian representatives were Marian Taylor (massage therapist) and Darren Poon (physiotherapist).
*************************
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.