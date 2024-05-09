The Examinersport
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Football
Community

'More St Kilda supporters than Hawthorn': Tassie Saints looking to fill UTAS

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
May 9 2024 - 4:23pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
St Kilda supporters Ree Smith and Bev Browne. Pictures by Paul Scambler
St Kilda supporters Ree Smith and Bev Browne. Pictures by Paul Scambler

To be called the AFL's best clan of fans is no easy feat but the Tasmanian Saints Supporters Group ticked that off last year.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Football

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.