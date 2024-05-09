'More St Kilda supporters than Hawthorn': Tassie Saints looking to fill UTAS

To be called the AFL's best clan of fans is no easy feat but the Tasmanian Saints Supporters Group ticked that off last year.
Featuring a Facebook group that just ticked over 1000 members, they were named the league's supporter group of the year, an award presented by the AFL Fans Association.
So who are they and what do they do?
"Originally there were three supporter groups in Tasmania - one in Launceston, one in the North-West and one in Hobart - and in 2019, the club decided to amalgamate them and become the Tasmanian Saints," coordinator Ree Smith said.
"The intent of the group is to make fans feel connected with St Kilda. To do this we sponsor three AFL players and one AFLW and Victorian Wheelchair Football League player.
"We also have a tipping competition, an annual footy trip to Melbourne and when Saints play here we do a pre-game function and select fans to form a guard of honour, junior mascot and help raise the banner."
Saturday's match against Hawthorn marks the first time the pair have met in Launceston since 2018, with the Saints playing in Hobart in 2019 and 2021.
Smith believes the long time between matches will see St Kilda fans outnumber the Hawks faithful and fill UTAS Stadium.
"It's amazing, it's long overdue," Smith said.
"They were playing here nearly every year for a couple of years - it was like we were one of the away teams that was always playing Hawthorn."
Launceston's Smith began supporting St Kilda after moving to Melbourne and attending a Saints game when she was eight years old.
Given a scarf and a cap, she was hooked in from there and it's a similar story for Bev Browne.
Residing in Queensland, Browne is from Launceston and attending UTAS Stadium for the first time since she was a teenager.
She will do so alongside her husband Murray, with St Kilda being a massive part of their relationship as the pair run the Queensland supporters group.
"I became interested because Molly Meldrum was always talking about how good St Kilda was," she said.
"So I started following St Kilda and that was always a dream to see them play and I did live in Melbourne for quite a while before I went to Queensland and we used to follow them over there staunchly.
"I met my husband Murray at the football, we had our wedding reception at Moorabbin so we are die-hards."
