Young Hawk second behind Daicos as he rockets to milestone in Launceston

To sit behind only Nick Daicos in any category is an elite position to be in.
The father-son prodigy is the only 2021 draftee to have beaten Connor Macdonald to 50 career games, with the Hawk to reach the milestone in Launceston on Saturday.
Taken at pick 26, Macdonald has missed only four games through omission and illness, and will bring up 50 matches at the same time as St Kilda opponent Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera.
"When I got drafted, if someone told me I would have played 50 games by now, I would have probably laughed in their face," the 21-year-old said.
"I think I've come to the club with a real hard-working mindset and that's paid me back in spades.
"To reach 50 games as quickly as I have, I'm really happy with it and thankful for the journey I've had so far.
"It's only the start of my career and I've still got so much room for improvement and growth ... so I'm very excited and motivated for what's ahead and next for my career."
Macdonald has reached the milestone having only played home-and-away matches, while both Daicos and Wanganeen-Milera have played finals footy.
Both the Hawks and Saints come into the 1.45pm UTAS Stadium clash having picked up wins.
Hawthorn defeated Western Bulldogs by seven points on Sunday to bring them to a win-loss record of 2-6.
"It was really good for all of the boys involved in the club so there's definitely been a good feeling this week and the morale is high," Macdonald said.
"For four quarters we were very eager and wanted to hunt and win the game.That effort from the group was very consistent and ultimately got us the win so I was really pleased with that."
Adding to the win for mullet-rocking Macdonald was producing a career-best goal-kicking performance, booting three majors.
After not kicking one in the first, he found the big sticks in the remaining three quarters, with a running checkside in the third a major highlight.
"It's always really good kicking goals and being able to celebrate with your best mates," he said.
"You do all the hard work during the week and then to get out there on game day and hit the scoreboard three times was awesome."
The Victorian is hopeful the Hawks can recreate their performance and make the most of their Tasmanian home-crowd advantage.
"I just love the environment that Tassie has with such inviting people," he said.
"Everyone's so nice and genuine, when you go down to get a coffee or go for a walk, everyone's really happy to see you and it's good that we can put a smile on people's faces.
"The Launceston locals really look after us and we're appreciative of going down there and being heavily supported by everyone involved."
