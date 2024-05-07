Who were the NTFA premier division's big-game performers in round five?

The Examiner has introduced a NTFA premier player of the year award to discover the best big-game performer.
It is not designed to imitate the coach or umpire votes but rather provide a point of difference. Its purpose is to identify the best performances particularly in the most-competitive matches.
The competition encompasses a three-two-one voting system based on each round with a player's influence on the game and their opposition strongly considered.
Given there were only two competitive matches on the weekend, Rocherlea has ended up with two vote-getters due to their game involving two top-five sides.
The Tigers defeated Bridgenorth by eight points while Longford beat George Town by 16.
Hillwood thrashed Deloraine by 111 points and South Launceston trounced Scottsdale by 165.
Rocherlea's Luke Purdon - 3 votes
Defenders don't often get votes but Purdon's effort was too hard to ignore. According to coach Josh Ponting he had the lockdown role on Bridgenorth's Jake Hinds.
Former Launceston player Hinds kicked nine goals against Deloraine and received The Examiner's three votes last week so entered the clash in form but was held goalless.
"Purdo was just the man for the job and we knew that going into the game," Ponting said.
"We backed him in and he paid that back in full so we were really impressed. We reckon he was probably our best on ground for the day to take that task because Jake's a quality player and we knew that we had to pay a bit of attention to him."
Longford's Connor Alexander - 2 votes
Another defender gets the nod.
Alexander was acknowledged as the Country Tigers' best in a game where George Town were pressing for the whole match at Blue Gum Park.
He was also in their best against South Launceston in round four.
Longford are third with three wins while the Saints are seventh with one victory.
Rocherlea's Brayden Pitcher - 1 vote
Pitcher was acknowledged as his team's best on Play HQ with Ponting lauding his ability to take on a new half-back role.
The strong runner played forward last year and kicked 10 goals.
"He's breaking lines for us and defending really hard and his attack at the contest is second to none ... he's also super fit and did a few half-marathons throughout pre-season so he's in cherry ripe nick and his footy is reaping the benefits of it now," Ponting said.
Leaderboard:
