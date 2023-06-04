Tasmanian athletes have been active in a multitude of sports across at least four continents.
Australia, Asia and North America have all been graced with Tasmanian sweat along with a host of European nations.
Tasmanians are featuring prominently as the global athletics spotlight centres on Europe.
King Island's Stewart McSweyn finished 16th in a time of 13:23.81 in a world-class 5000-metre race in the Florence Diamond League meet.
Feeling the pinch of the hot early pace in Italy, McSweyn lost contact with the main contenders and was forced to grind his way to a tough result as Spain's Mohamed Katir took victory in 12:50.79.
Meanwhile, Forth's Deon Kenzie is the sole Tasmanian on the Australian team for the World Para Athletics Championships to be held in Paris from July 8-17.
Trained by Mike Gunson and Philo Saunders, Canberra-based Kenzie will contest the T38 1500m in France, alongside Victorian Reece Langdon and South Australian Angus Hincksman who have been preparing with an altitude camp in Flagstaff, USA.
Launceston's Abbie Butler has upcoming international meets in London and Frankfurt as part of an Australian under-20 European tour.
Jacob Despard is basing himself in London in final preparations for World Championships in August. Fellow Hobart sprinter and Commonwealth Games teammate Jack Hale will join him in mid-July for the 4x100m Diamond League Relay event in London.
Despard finished fourth in the Taiwan Track and Field Championships open 100m with a time of 10:42 (-1.1) concluding a solid training block in Hong Kong.
In other athletics news, the Tasmanian Institute of Sport athletics program has welcomed the following new scholarship holders: Alex Wojcik (decathlon), Arielle Cannell (hammer), Chelsea Scolyer (100-200m), Jack Woodberry (3000m), Will Bottle (10-20km walk).
Nathan Earle backed up his successful Tour of Japan title defence with a strong start to the Tour of Kumano.
The Hobart rider's 11th place on the opening 63km stage placed his UKYO teammates Masaki Yamamoto and Atsushi Oka in first and second place.
Hamish McKenzie won the sport category at the Tasmanian Young Achiever Awards.
The Launceston cyclist won the national under-19 time trial championship in January 2022 and then claimed the silver medal in the individual time trial as a member of the Australian under-19 team at the road world championships in Wollongong last September.
Mckenzie is competing with his team ARA Skip Capital in the European road season and has contested a series of one-day races in Belgium and Denmark.
Legana's Zack Gilmore has been racing a similar program and has recorded three top-10 finishes in Belgian one-day races in the last month.
Launceston's Nicole Frain finished 10th in the mountains classification of the three-day Ride London Classique race while Perth's Georgia Baker was 56th overall in the six-day Internationale Thuringen Ladies Tour with her Jayco AlUla teammate Ruby Roseman-Gannon fourth.
Lauren Perry's latest commitment was the Tour de Feminin in the Czech Republic with the Launceston rider also competing in The Netherlands, Belgium and Italy in recent weeks.
Hobart's Max Larkin has been selected as a member of the Australian Junior Men's team for his first international tour to Europe.
The Burras play two internationals each against the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany's under-21 teams in June.
From this tour, players will be selected for the Sultan of Johor Cup in October while also preparing for the Junior World Cup in Kuala Lumpur in December.
Larkin will be able to gain insight from fellow Tasmanians Eddie Ockenden and Josh Beltz who were selected in the Kookaburras' Pro League team.
Cami Vaughan, also of Hobart, has been selected in a 19-player squad for a Jillaroos training camp in July which is a selection opportunity for the Junior World Cup to be held in Santiago, Chile, in November and December.
Tasmanians Henry Youl and Sarah Hawe are in the Australian team heading overseas for the World Cup season.
Youl, of Tamar Rowing Club, will be competing in World Cups II (in Varese, Italy, from June 16-18) and III (in Lucerne, Switzerland, in July) and Hawe, of Huon, in World Cup III.
Both will also attend the world championships in Belgrade, Serbia, from September 3-10.
Tasmanian sailors Will Sargent and Eddie Reid will compete at the SB20 World Championships in The Netherlands.
Competing as Team Ares at The Hague from June 17-23, the crew will also include Paige Caldecoat and Eirini Marios and will race out of the Scheveningen Yacht Club.
This boat class provides Sargent and Reid valuable exposure to international racing with several teams heading to Europe from Australia, Singapore and Dubai.
*************************
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.