Follow all of the action from The Examiner's Junior Sports Awards night

The Examiner's annual Junior Sports Awards are taking place at the Country Club Tasmania on Wednesday night.
Launceston's brightest junior talents will be honoured across seven categories, led by the flagship male and female junior sportsperson of the year awards.
Shortlisted for the male junior sportsperson of the year are canoe polo player Jethro Bates, tennis and soccer star Campbell Young and cricketer Aidan O'Connor.
In the female award, soccer referee Ellie Beeston, mountain-biker Lacey Adams and lawn bowler Chloe Collins have been shortlisted for the award, having all succeeded in their chosen fields.
Other awards include the male and female rising star, team of the year, Ricky Ponting service to sport and the Phil Edwards Bursary - in memory of The Examiner's popular reporter.
The night will also hear from former Australian cricket international Kristen Beams about her unique career path and the changing face of Tasmanian sporting opportunities.
Follow all of the action here from 6pm.
