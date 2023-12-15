The Examinersport
Home/Sport/Football

AFL games record-holder showing McKercher the ropes ahead of maiden season

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
Updated December 15 2023 - 4:47pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Launceston's Colby McKercher, who has started his career at North Melbourne. Picture by Getty Images
Launceston's Colby McKercher, who has started his career at North Melbourne. Picture by Getty Images

Launceston's Colby McKercher is getting an insight from one of the AFL's greats in his first month of being on a list.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help