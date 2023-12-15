AFL games record-holder showing McKercher the ropes ahead of maiden season

Launceston's Colby McKercher is getting an insight from one of the AFL's greats in his first month of being on a list.
Selected with pick two of the draft, the North Melbourne recruit is living with AFL games record-holder Brent Harvey - who played 432 of them over 21 seasons.
McKercher hasn't just been picking the brains of a club legend, he's also getting to know a teammate in Harvey's son, Cooper, who played three games last season.
"They've been really warm and welcoming to me, coming and staying with them for the last few weeks," he said.
"I've really enjoyed my time with Cooper as well, getting to know him has been really good."
Harvey has been involved off-field with the Kangaroos for the last seven years - most recently a development coach - but has now transitioned into a new role, supporting the club's engagement with past players.
In addition to the 'Boomer' Harvey, McKercher has been shadowing the likes of rising star winner Harry Sheezel and co-captain Jye Simpkin.
"They are two that are really hard workers and really talented players," he said.
"I like to follow them around at training, get to know their routines and what they like to do off the field as well."
McKercher and the Kangaroos' new draftees have been thrust into the AFL lifestyle, heading to the Gold Coast for a pre-season training camp earlier this month.
It was really fun and nice to be in some warm weather ... we've had some pretty ordinary weather lately so it was nice to get up in the sun and train in a different environment," he said.
"We did some team activities as well and got to know a lot of the boys and bond a little bit."
He'll return home in the coming weeks for the Christmas break before returning to Victoria in preparation for the Roos' match simulation against Collingwood on February 21 and practice match against St Kilda on March 3.
"I can't wait to get home and see all of my friends and family, it was a quick transition from being drafted to coming over here," he said.
"As much as I'm loving it over here, it will be good to catch up with everyone back home and get fit and get back over here ready for praccy matches."
