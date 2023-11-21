The Examinersport
Wednesday, 22 November 2023
Schoenmaker becomes fourth Tasmanian selected in 2023 AFL draft

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
Updated November 21 2023 - 9:42pm, first published 9:30pm
Launceston's Arie Schoenmaker has been drafted to St Kilda. Picture by Paul Scambler
Launceston's Arie Schoenmaker has been drafted to St Kilda. Picture by Paul Scambler

Launceston's Arie Schoenmaker has made it four Tasmanians picked up in the 2023 AFL draft, selected by St Kilda with pick 62 on Tuesday night.

