Schoenmaker becomes fourth Tasmanian selected in 2023 AFL draft

Launceston's Arie Schoenmaker has made it four Tasmanians picked up in the 2023 AFL draft, selected by St Kilda with pick 62 on Tuesday night.
Schoenmaker's selection follows in the footsteps of pick two Colby McKercher (North Melbourne), pick six Ryley Sanders (Western Bulldogs) and pick 17 James Leake (GWS).
He was made to wait until the final picks of the night, drafted with the third pick of the fifth round.
"I was just out there with my mum, having a bit of a hug, I thought it was just about done but now I'm really thankful," he said.
"It was really good [when my name was called out], emotions are pretty high, I don't know how to feel but all of the boys got pretty rowdy and I'm super excited.
"I was a bit nervous but to get the moment now, I'm really excited to get going into next year."
Being picked up by an AFL club puts the icing on a rollercoaster year for the 18-year-old.
The defender's start to the Talent League season was delayed due to a 10-week internal suspension for an alcohol indiscretion but strong performances for Tasmanian State League club Launceston saw him come back several weeks early.
His return for the Tasmania Devils had him included in the Allies' side for their last two matches against Victoria Metro and Country - where he averaged 16 disposals in a new-found wing role.
Schoenmaker's left boot has been highly touted by football pundits, landing him a spot in Fox Footy's Longest Kick on AFL grand final day after several long-range goals and kick-outs.
"He can kick 60 to 65 metres and I am shocked he's still here," AFL talent ambassador Kevin Sheehan said when Schoenmaker was selected.
"Obviously he's on Zoom, so the information was that he's a chance to go in the late 20s to 30s and he's slipped right through.
"He played some wonderful footy for the Tasmania Devils this year at under-18s level. His left foot is booming, he often took the kick-in and when they gave him the ball off half-back, he'd kick it to half-forward - he's a magnificent user of the ball.
"He averaged 27 disposals, he's not getting 10 or 12 and kicking it and he's 194 centimetres, he could play on the wing, across half-back.
"He's a boy from Launceston again, it's been a great draft for Launceston in Northern Tasmania to see the boys get through and given an opportunity, this boy has got the talent to be really sensational at the AFL level."
Fellow draft expert Michael Ablett praised the Saints' selection.
"We know he's a threat from a long way out, I saw him kick just a remarkable goal against Vic Metro during the championships, just a freakish-type goal," he said.
"He's one of those guys, to be taken pick 62, that's really, really smart recruiting by Stephen Silvagni and his team at the Saints.
"He was my genuine swingman of the draft, that's the note I've got here and he looks to be a player of the future."
Other Tasmanians to have attracted attention from clubs, including Clarence's Jack Callinan and North-West pair Geordie Payne and Heath Ollington will now have to wait until Wednesday's rookie draft to see if they have been picked up.
