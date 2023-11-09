Meet the Launceston AFL draft prospect who was interviewed by all 18 clubs

Attracting interest from all 18 AFL clubs is no easy feat but Launceston's James Leake can tick it off his bucket list.
The 18-year-old was interviewed by every club at the draft combine last month - describing it as "a unique experience".
"Talking to all of those clubs and trying to get a feel if they're interested or not was something that was exciting," he said.
"I think I was pretty lucky to be honest, you hear stories of some people having really tough experiences with them but for me, they were just there to get to know me which was something that I really enjoyed.
"Because my draft range is quite wide, that's why I spoke to a fair few whereas someone like Colby [McKercher] is locked in that top five."
The St Patrick's College student said there were some "interesting characters" within the recruiting staff, with a mixture of intense and relaxed approaches to the interviews.
TSL premiership player Leake has rocketed through the draft ranks this season with some pundits having him as high as the top 10, following up his first year of senior football with strong representative performances.
"My development has been different to the other boys, last year I was at Launnie and playing TSL with more senior players and that was something that was beneficial to me and accelerated my development as a player," he said.
"Moving forward into this year, having glandular fever over summer was something that wasn't too helpful so I came into the season a little rusty but from there I've been able to string together some good footy for Devils and then for Allies."
Having played plenty of junior football with the likes of McKercher and Arie Schoenmaker, who impressed for the Tasmania Devils as bottom-aged players last season, Leake's confidence he could eventually join them in the draft ranks grew.
He started the Talent League year in defence, where he played in the Blues' premiership triumph, but a mid-season move forward was recommended by Devils coach Jeromey Webberley.
Efforts of three, four and five goals quickly followed and he showed even more versatility by playing as an inside midfielder in the Devils' preliminary-final loss - collecting 21 touches and kicking two goals.
"As a junior, I always loved kicking goals and playing up forward, which has been something I've enjoyed but in saying that, I played Allies as a backman and that's the highest level of footy I've played this year," Leake said.
"I've always loved playing forward but I'm obviously open to playing anywhere and it is what it is."
The AFL draft is on November 20 and 21, with the rookie draft scheduled for the following day.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.