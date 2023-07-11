Multi-sport star Campbell Young has a lot to thank his parents for.
The 17-year-old followed mum Belinda and dad Richard into tennis and soccer respectively and years later is making waves at a statewide level in both.
"I think me, my brother and a couple of other kids of the people in Mum's team just came down and started playing and having fun," he said.
"That then turned to getting coaching from Max Byrne and he's great, he's put in so much time to developing me and I've just loved it since then.
"For soccer, we were just watching Dad play his Sunday League games and mucking around at half-time and that turned into playing under-sixes or under-sevens and then moved into [older brother] Fletcher's team."
Young has been nominated for The Examiner's Junior Sports Awards in the male junior sportsperson of the year (15-18 years) category for his achievements across the two sports.
Regularly playing in NPL Tasmania for Riverside Olympic as well as captaining Tasmania at the under-18 national tennis championships this year, Young does not have a favourite between the two as yet.
The centre-back admitted he will have to pick between them when wanting to go further but for now, Young is enjoying both.
"Because I'm loving both sports, I want to put more time into it," he said.
"Feedback I get from others really helps me out and lets me know that I'm getting better and improving.
"For example [tennis coach] Jason [Fletcher], the time he puts into me and improves me and then all my coaches for soccer - they've really helped me get as good as I can be."
As it is at the moment, Young does not have too much "more time" to put into the pair - training and playing six days of the week.
His soccer side won the Northern Championship under-18s last year, with Young taking out the league's golden boot after scoring 19 goals.
The St Patrick's College student has also been a part of four A-grade premiership-winning tennis teams as well as several state teams, including the Pizzey Cup side he captained this year.
"The quality is so good [at the national championships], so it's good to measure yourself against the best in the country and see how you stack up," he said.
"Especially being a part of a good team environment with quality people, it's good to play tennis as a team - you don't really get through that too often.
"It was a big honour [to captain the side] knowing that the rest of the team voted me in and knowing that I had the respect from them to lead."
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
