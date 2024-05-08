The Examinersport
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Football

Tunisha's resilience shines as she earns AFLW footy contract with Dockers

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
Updated May 8 2024 - 4:40pm, first published 4:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Launceston-based Tunisha Kikoak pictured in her Tassie Devils jumper in 2022. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Launceston-based Tunisha Kikoak pictured in her Tassie Devils jumper in 2022. Picture by Phillip Biggs

In a story of great resilience, Launceston-based footballer Tunisha Kikoak will get the chance to live out her dream of being an AFLW player.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Football

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.