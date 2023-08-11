The Examiner
Home/Sport/cycling
Good News

Felicity Wilson-Haffenden wins gold medal at world championships

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
Updated August 11 2023 - 2:03pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Tasmanian cycling announced itself to the world once again with two gold medal-winning performances on Thursday night and Friday morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from Cycling
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.