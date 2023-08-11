Tasmanian cycling announced itself to the world once again with two gold medal-winning performances on Thursday night and Friday morning.
Hobart's Felicity Wilson-Haffenden became world junior champion in the individual time trial in Scotland, while Launceston's Sam McKee took out the scratch race at the Youth Commonwealth Games in Trinidad and Tobago.
After suffering a fall in the 15-kilometre time trial and having a mechanical issue in the road race, McKee's luck changed dramatically in the scratch race, holding off Ethan Garth Kulsen (South Africa) and Calum Moir (Scotland) to win the 10-kilometre event.
The 18-year-old Launceston City Cycling Club and Team BridgeLane member also finished 10th in the points race, claiming points on the first, second and seventh sprints to finish with four.
Approximately 7000 kilometres away, Wilson-Haffenden completed a whirlwind two-year transition from hockey to cycling - becoming national champion by a margin of 16.59 seconds in the 13.4km time trial.
After a shaky start on the ramp, the Australian junior time trial champion composed herself, pacing her effort to perfection - stopping the clock at 19:31:51 minutes and collapsing in exhaustion after crossing the finish line.
The 18-year-old began her cycling journey in 2021 after COVID brought hockey to a halt.
"I went and did some talent testing because I thought this is alright and really it's gone from there," she said.
"We are lucky to have the Tasmanian Institute of Sport with Matthew Gilmore and Belinda Goss who have coached me and taught me everything really."
Also competing in the road race earlier this week, Wilson-Haffenden suffered a fall on the first lap before a mechanical meant she had to swap bikes.
"It was pretty hard, pretty disappointing to crash on Saturday. I put a lot into that race and I was feeling really good," she said.
"Personally, I felt like I let a lot of people down because a lot of people put time and money and energy into getting me there, so it was just about trying to reset put that all behind me, and put full focus on the TT."
"The whole Australian team has put so much into getting me this medal it's not just me.
"I mean I get on the bike, but there is so much behind the scenes that happens to make this happen. I'm so proud to represent the green and gold and I'm so proud to be able to bring this home for them."
Northern Tasmanian pair Sam Fox and Cameron Ivory also had their first involvements at the world championships, finishing 30th and 41st respectively in the XCC elite men mountain bike event.
Fox said he "had a cracking start in 15th" before struggling through the middle and fighting back towards the end.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
