A super weekend of racing at Bathurst topped off with a massive award.
It's fair to say Hobart driver Campbell Logan is up and about after his first full season.
The 18-year-old finished second in the final round of the Toyota Gazoo Racing Australia 86 Series, which was a prelude to the Bathurst 1000 held on Sunday morning.
The Tasmanian's fast finish on a wet Mount Panorama circuit helped him secure sixth overall in the championship.
He was named Best First Year Driver at the awards ceremony that evening to add to his growing resume.
Logan made his debut at Bathurst last year.
He was racing a Hyundai Excel before he made the move to a Toyota 86 in December.
In the past year, Logan was one of six young drivers from around Australia invited by Supercars team, Erebus Motorsport, to participate in a training session with the team.
He enjoyed a day of testing in their Supercar.
The program, led by legendary Launceston driver Marcos Ambrose, gave six emerging racers the chance to learn from the best at the Symmons Plains and Baskerville circuits.
Logan seized the unique opportunity to drive the high-powered S5000 for the first time.
He had never driven an open-wheel car in his life and was accustomed to racing sedans.
"So to hop in an open wheeler, like the S5000 with no roof, you've really got the wind coming on your face," he said after his spin at Symmons Plains.
"You feel it on the gloves, even, it's quite strong."
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
