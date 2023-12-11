Riverside cricket prodigy O'Connor sets his sights on upcoming World Cup

The recognition keeps coming for Riverside cricket prodigy Aidan O'Connor who is hoping to build on state and national success when he steps up onto the international stage next month.
Fresh from landing a Tasmanian Tigers rookie contract and being named player of the under-19 national championships, the 17-year-old all-rounder has been selected in the Australian team for the upcoming under-19 World Cup in South Africa.
Having missed out on an African adventure when his dad Mick and sister Caitlin climbed Mount Kilimanjaro earlier this year, O'Connor is excited about scaling his own lofty heights on the continent.
"I was meant to go in January but didn't end up going over there so I'm pretty excited because I haven't been overseas for about 10 years," said the Greater Northern Raider.
"I'm definitely expecting a very high standard but looking forward to the challenges and everything that comes with it."
As the modest teenager fronted the second media scrum of his burgeoning career, he said the call-up was unexpected despite scoring 261 runs at 52.2, taking seven wickets at 28.1, being involved in two run-outs and earning both player and team of the tournament selections at nationals in Albury last week.
"I was surprised. I found out at the airport the day after and was pretty shocked so it was a pretty restless ride home.
"But it's an honour to be a part of it. There's been a lot of good players go through these systems so hopefully I can lead on with that.
"I was just playing my role and then whatever happened after that was bound to be."
The first Tasmanian-born player to take part in an under-19 World Cup since fellow George Town product Jarrod Freeman in 2018, O'Connor credited family and friends for keeping him grounded and Tasmanian second XI teammates for helping him step up.
"They're a class above," he said. "It's always good to be able to learn off them, find out what their mindset is and how they go about it."
The Launceston Grammar School student and self-described "bowling all-rounder" had been in superb form coming into the tournament, having scored a half-century for Tasmania's second XI alongside several hard-hitting knocks for Riverside.
The tournament, which takes place across January and February, will be held in South Africa after the ICC Board confirmed Sri Lanka would be replaced as hosts last month.
It is the 15th edition of the event and will have a revised tournament format, which includes a new Super Six stage to determine the semi-finalists.
Australia will face Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe and Namibia in the group stage with the ICC set to announce updated fixture dates and times in the coming days.
Australia Under 19 World Cup Squad
Lachlan Aitken (QLD - Gold Coast District), Charlie Anderson (NSW - Northern District), Harkirat Bajwa (VIC - Melbourne CC), Mahli Beardman (WA - Melville), Tom Campbell (QLD - Western Suburbs), Harry Dixon (VIC - St Kilda), Ryan Hicks (NSW - Mosman), Sam Konstas (NSW - Sutherland), Rafael MacMillan (NSW - St George), Aidan O'Connor (TAS - Riverside/Greater Northern Raiders), Harjas Singh (NSW - Western Suburbs), Tom Straker (NSW - Sutherland), Callum Vidler (QLD - Valley), Corey Wasley (WA - Rockingham-Mandurah), Hugh Weibgen (QLD - Valley)
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.