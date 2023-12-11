The Examinersport
Home/Sport/Cricket

Riverside cricket prodigy O'Connor sets his sights on upcoming World Cup

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated December 11 2023 - 1:31pm, first published 1:28pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aidan O'Connor reflects on his national call-up. Picture by Rod Thompson
Aidan O'Connor reflects on his national call-up. Picture by Rod Thompson

The recognition keeps coming for Riverside cricket prodigy Aidan O'Connor who is hoping to build on state and national success when he steps up onto the international stage next month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Cricket
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.