The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

City of Launceston has eight women standing for council out of 33

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
September 25 2022 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Despite their role ion the community, women are still facing barriers in civil leadership.

With the announcement of candidate nominations on Tuesday, September 20, it was revealed out of the 505 candidates Tasmania-wide, only 183 were women.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.