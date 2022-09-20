Just five candidates for City of Launceston mayor in the 2022 elections were announced, down from eight in the previous local government election.
While the number of deputy mayor candidates and councillor candidates increased.
The Tasmanian Electoral Commission announced some 500 individual candidates nominated for the 263 councillor positions available across the state.
With the official candidate list released on Tuesday, City of Launceston will have five candidates running for mayor, 10 running for deputy mayor and 33 running for council.
Danny Gibson, Alan Harris, George Razay, Bob Salt and Tim Walker are the candidates for mayor.
Thane Brady, Andrea Dawkins, Matthew Garwood, Jacob Gelston, Tim Gunton, Hugh McKenzie, Ross Marsden, Jarad Murray, Krista Preece and Kirsten Ritchie are candidates for deputy mayor.
The full list of the 33 candidates for councillor can be found at tec.tas.gov.au
City of Launceston council consists of 12 councillors positions including mayor and deputy mayor.
There are 49,464 enrolled voters for the City of Launceston local government area with the 2022 elections being the first to have compulsory voting.
University of Tasmania Professor David Adams said with compulsory voting, it is predicted the turn out numbers will reach between 75 to 80 per cent.
"Over time, compulsory voting will nudge councils to lift their game and take more interest in the silent majority - who now vote," he said.
Professor Adams has a background in regional development and policy management and was the former director of Northern Tasmania Development.
Professor Adams said he hoped to see the compulsory voting make an impact but it may take time.
"Some of this will take a few years to filter through the system," he said.
"The timeframe this year has been too short to see major changes immediately."
Professor Adams also said with long-term and popular mayor Albert van Zetten not running, it will further impact the outcome.
"It'll be a bit harder to tell what compulsory voting has impacted and what the changing of the guard has," he said.
Current Launceston councillors Nick Daking, Karina Stojansek and Rob Soward are also not running for council.
In 2018, there were eight people running for mayor, eight running for deputy mayor and 32 running for councillor roles.
Each role receives an annual allowance, with City of Launceston councillors receiving $38,943, deputy mayor receives $64,093 ($38,943 plus an additional $25,150) and the mayor receives $136,302 ($38,943 plus an additional $97,359).
Councillors are also reimbursed for reasonable expenses in relation to telephone and internet usage, travelling, stationery and office supplies, and 'the care of any person who is dependent on the councillor and who requires the care while the councillor is carrying out his or her duties or functions as a councillor'.
A notice listing all candidates will be placed in Tasmania's three daily newspapers on Saturday, September 24.
Postal ballot packs will be delivered to electors in the week commencing October 3.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
