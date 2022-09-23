Tasmania Police seek assistance following disturbance in Kings Meadows

Police are asking for assistance with an incident that occurred in Chifley Street, Kings Meadows, at 10pm on Friday night.
It has been alleged that two men had an altercation on the street and a firearm was produced.
Police believe that the two men involved are know to each other, and that this is not a random incident.
No-one was physically injured during the incident. However, carrying and using firearms in this manner is of grave concern to police.
Tasmania Police is the public asking for in this matter and are determined to remove all illicit firearms for those who have and use them for unlawful purpose.
Understandably the use of a firearm within the city is of concern for the community. The community can be assured the Tasmania Police will prioritise the investigation into a crime where a firearm is used.
Police are asking the public for assistance in solving this crime.
Also, that if they have any information involving illicit firearms to come forward and provide that information to police.
Information can be given to police anonymously through Crimestoppers by calling 180033300 or the Launceston Police Station on 131444.
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
