The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Against the clock: Avid jigsaw puzzlers compete at state competition

Saree Salter
By Saree Salter
May 18 2024 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liz Connors of Legana and Rhoda Coleborn of Winnaleah at the Launceston Conference Centre for the Tasmanian State Jigsaw Puzzle Competition. Picture by Paul Scambler
Liz Connors of Legana and Rhoda Coleborn of Winnaleah at the Launceston Conference Centre for the Tasmanian State Jigsaw Puzzle Competition. Picture by Paul Scambler

Most people associate jigsaw puzzling with relaxation.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Saree Salter

Saree Salter

Northern Tasmania born and bred. School reporter, interested also in the Launceston music scene. Email me at saree.salter@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.