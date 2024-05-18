Against the clock: Avid jigsaw puzzlers compete at state competition

Most people associate jigsaw puzzling with relaxation.
But for the 130 people at the Door of Hope on Saturday, May 18, puzzling is adrenaline-fuelled fun.
Event coordinator for the The Australian Jigsaw Puzzle Association Sara Colombini, said the Tasmanian state jigsaw puzzle competition was Launceston's first AJPA event.
"This is our first official state competition here in Launceston, we can only see it growing," Ms Colombini said.
Ms Colombini said the event had an undeniable "feel-good" factor.
"It's a very unique event - everyone is lovely, that's the most important thing," she said.
"It's so inclusive, it's a really fun, and feel-good day out."
The event was split into two sections, one for pairs to compete and the other for individuals.
Devon Hills mum Katrina Coleman - who won the 2022 national championships by completing a 500-piece puzzle in 44:34 - said she was looking forward to the inaugural event.
"Many people I have spoken with are coming to have a look, I imagine those people will compete next year," Ms Coleman said.
"I know a lot of puzzlers, but they're concerned they're not fast enough.
"I tell them, you don't need to be fast, you just have to enjoy puzzling."
Ms Coleman said all skill levels were celebrated at the event.
"Just puzzling alongside other puzzlers is quite enjoyable," she said.
"There is always that adrenaline when you are competing, but you don't have to."
