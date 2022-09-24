The Examiner
In Depth

MPs converge on Midlands for business gabfest

By Benjamin Seeder
September 24 2022 - 4:30am
Labor's economic front bench attended the event. Pictures by Ben Seeder

Half a dozen state MPs and as many as 50 business leaders descended on Adams Distillery outside Launceston on Tuesday evening for the annual meeting of the Northern Midlands Business Association (NMBA).

