'I hope friendships are fostered from this': Father Figures unites dads

After saying goodbye to their friends in Melbourne, Caleb Hanzy and his family felt lonely when they moved to Tasmania - in a bid to re-build connections Mr Hanzy came up with an idea.
Teaming up with Playgroup Tasmania, Mr Hanzy will soon host a playgroup for dads on June, 15 - called Father Figures.
Mr Hanzy said Father Figures was about creating a specific space for dads to foster connections, including those who are not biological fathers.
"Generally, you meet people at parks. Normally the mum takes centre stage in that," Mr Hanzy said.
"We did a lot of catch-up and connections with other parents - but it sort of became about meeting dads ... not about knowing them," he said.
"It can be awkward."
Mr Hanzy said Playgroup Tasmania reached out to Blokes and Banter - a men's group Mr Hanzy and his brother Daniel Hanzy hosted, asking if he they would be interested in running a similar group for dads.
"I have always been passionate about hosting a dads group since my first child... I asked to catch up for coffee and talk," he said.
"They [Playgroup Tasmania] said they'd love to have us.
"There is something secure about going to an established organisation - that is safe, secure and comfortable."
Mr Hanzy said the first few sessions will be about breaking barriers first, instead of having planned activities.
"There is no agenda to this. It's just dads hanging out," he said.
"A Saturday plan can take a lot of pressure off the weekend.
"I hope friendships are fostered from this."
Mr Hanzy said sometimes dads can feel " a little inadequate", especially in the early years of a child's life, compared to the role of a mother.
"I want to make this a place where dads feel comfortable enough to bring their kids, relive mum, and themselves, as they socialise," he said.
"There are a lot of young dads in Launceston - providing a simple space for them to meet each other is the goal."
The first Father Figures get together will be held on Saturday afternoon, June, 15 at Playgroup Tasmania on Holbrook Street.
