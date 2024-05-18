Ex-Tasmanian premier undertakes intrepid walk for migrant community

Former premier Peter Gutwein will undertake a 350-kilometre walk in June for Tasmania's migrant and refugee communities.
Mr Gutwein, who became chair of the Migrant Resource Centre Tasmania in 2022, will walk from MRC's Burnie office to the Glenorchy office over seven days to raise awareness and funds for a "more inclusive and compassionate Tasmania".
He said the 'Walk, Step up Together' campaign aimed to showcase migrant and refugee communities' contribution to the state's social and economic wellbeing, and generate a positive conversation on the impact they make.
"Forty per cent of Tasmanians are from a migrant background and with over 150 languages in Tasmania, one in five families speak a language other than English at home," Mr Gutwein said.
"Yet despite this, and the fantastic contribution that migrants and refugees quietly make to our state, MRC Tasmania is seeing too many reports of racist behaviour in our communities, which is unacceptable."
Mr Gutwein said he called on Tasmanian organisations and Tasmanians to get behind the cause and join The Walk community, with the aim to raise at least $50,000.
He said he was thrilled by the support already shown for the initiative by a range of organisations, including the Tasmania Devils, the JackJumpers and Tasmania Police.
"These organisations have told me how their own employees from migrant and refugee communities have helped to improve their businesses, and we are so pleased to have them join The Walk community," Mr Gutwein said.
"Each leg of The Walk will see members of Tasmania's migrant community join in and share their stories."
The Walk will take place from Sunday, June 9 to Sunday, June 16.
Tasmanian businesses and individuals are encouraged to support the cause by joining The Walk community, where they can donate online via www.mrctas.org.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.