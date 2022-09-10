The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Meet Tasmania's largest royal memorabilia collector James Smith

Satria Dyer-Darmawan
By Satria Dyer-Darmawan
September 10 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Smith is the largest collector of Royal memorabilia in Tasmania. Picture by Satria Dyer-Darmawan

James Smith has been collecting Royal memorabilia for over 25 years, and is one of the largest collectors/owners of royal items in the world.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Satria Dyer-Darmawan

Satria Dyer-Darmawan

Journalist

Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.