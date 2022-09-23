The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Ashley whistleblower Alysha's case raises questions about Attorney-General Elise Archer, lawyer Fabiano Cangelosi says

Sean Ford
By Sean Ford
Updated September 23 2022 - 5:33am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Ashley Youth Detention Centre. File picture.

The state government's approach to a workers compensation case an Ashley Youth Detention Centre whistleblower says is destroying her raises questions about Attorney-General Elise Archer's performance, according to a prominent lawyer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sean Ford

Sean Ford

Journalist

The Advocate Newspaper, Tasmania. Business, economics, politics, crime.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.