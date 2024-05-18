The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Cost of living the must-have card for winning political hand

By Barry Prismall
May 18 2024 - 12:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cost of living has emerged as the biggest political issue, writes Barry Prismall. Pictures by Paul Scambler
Cost of living has emerged as the biggest political issue, writes Barry Prismall. Pictures by Paul Scambler

The Liberal government won't survive the contempt of Tasmanians if they go the path of their speakership acquiescence and surrender without firing a shot.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.