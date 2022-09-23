Forty years on, and with their messages of positive engagement in Indigenous rights and environmental protection more relevant than ever, Australian icons Goanna return to celebrate their multi-platinum, game-changing debut album 'Spirit of Place'.
Goanna are an Australian rock band which formed in 1977 in Geelong as 'The Goanna Band' with mainstay Shane Howard as singer-songwriter and guitarist.
Goanna will perform as part of a super group with First Nations artists Christine Anu, Emma Donovan, Tasman Keith and William Barton for the Telstra Half-Time Entertainment at today's Toyota AFL Grand Final.
The Goanna super group will join Katie Noonan, The Temper Trap, Budjerah, Ngaiire, Mike Brady AM, G Flip, Robbie Williams and a host of soon to be released Australian music artists in the Telstra Pre-Match and Half-Time Entertainment line-up as the Toyota AFL Grand Final returns to the MCG for the first time since 2019.
Frontman Shane Howard said that performing at the MCG is a mix of emotions.
"It's exhilarating, exciting and also terrifying. It's a big crowd, it's a big stage. But it's gonna be great," he said.
"We are joined by lots of great talent, well known and emerging. It's amazing to be able to share the stage with these wonderful musicians."
Mr Howard said that following their performance today, they will be back on the road coming to perform at Launceston's Princess Theatre on October 7.
"Goanna hasn't been to Tassie since around 1987 so we are really looking forward to coming back to one of our favourite places in the country," he said.
In the early '80s, in the midst of Aussie Rock's golden age, Goanna helped forge a new Australian identity.
MOST READ : Williams guilty: Drug network revealed in court
Before Midnight Oil and Paul Kelly addressed similar issues, the iconic 'Solid Rock' stoked a fire for Indigenous rights that hasn't gone out, while the anthem of 'Let The Franklin Flow' was a call to arms for the emerging environmental movement.
In 2022, Shane Howard, Rose Bygrave, Marcia Howard and Graham Davidge, with special guests, Russell Smith on Yidaki and Clarie Anne Taylor, embark on a new journey.
Reigniting the Goanna spirit once more and paying homage to their classic songs.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.