While diversity in local government is encouraged, there can be barriers many people face.
City of Launceston councillor Krista Preece and West Tamar councillor Jess Greene want to work with women keen to run in the upcoming elections.
Advertisement
Cr Preece said while being in her local government council was a privilege, it shouldn't be a luxury to run.
She said she wanted to see women supporting other women as they run for roles like local government.
"Women are torn down constantly," Cr Preece said.
"That's why I think it's really important to lift women up."
Cr Preece said she was someone who wasn't able to sit back and do nothing, council offered an opportunity to take action.
"I tell people I just bring that bit of ordinary to the council," she said.
Cr Preece said all types of leaders are needed in council.
"Having more women is going to bring a more contemporary work environment into the council," she said.
Migrant Resource Centre Tasmania chief officer Ella Dixon said while the migrant population was expanding in Launceston and Northern Tasmania, there are barriers facing those who might wish to represent their community in council.
"'It's not as easy as just putting somebody in and putting them up as somebody who might be interested in running," she said.
If you have diversity of thought you can increase inclusivity, you can get different perspectives from people.- Ella Dixon, chief officer Migrant Resource Centre Tasmania
Ms Dixon said having more diverse voices in local government was important but ongoing support was also crucial.
"If you have diversity of thought you can increase inclusivity, you can get different perspectives from people," she said.
"It's just healthy to have different different parts of the community represented around the table."
To overcome barriers, supports like mentorship and resources would be vital for migrants who wanted to pursue local government.
Advertisement
West Tamar councillor Jess Greene said women should feel supported when running for council.
"It's really important for women to be in leadership positions, because when you have a more diverse group of representatives, you get a better range of opinions and ideas and a better understanding of the needs in the community," she said.
Cr Greene said it can all be a bit of a balancing act working as a councillor but everyone faces that with balancing life and work.
She said people in the local government sector are willing to help newer councillors on their journey.
Launceston deputy mayor Danny Gibson said everyone benefits from having people from many different backgrounds working together towards a common cause.
Advertisement
"Serving as a councillor is a challenging but extremely rewarding way to contribute directly to your community," he said.
"Whether you're young, old, a resident, ratepayer, business owner, letter writer, commentator, a traditionalist or a visionary, your voice has value."
Local Government Association Tasmania chief officer Dion Lester said local government councillors are the level of government closest within a community.
"Councils make important decisions every day that impact peoples' lives and they should reflect the broad range of the communities they serve," he said.
"We are doing what we can to encourage people from a diverse range of backgrounds, abilities, genders and ages to stand for council and get a seat at the table. This includes a suite of online materials to provide information for potential candidates. The multi-language function on our website allows this information to be translated into over 130 different languages.
Advertisement
"We have an 'ask LGAT function' which allows individuals to pose a question or request we contact them directly if language or literacy is a challenge for them. We have also enlisted the support of a number of key peak bodies to encourage the diverse communities they represent in considering if they want to run for their local council."
LGAT are also running a series of face-to-face information sessions for potential candidates.
Australian Local Government Women's Association Tasmania Branch president Debra Thurley said having women in local government provided a gender balance reflective of the community.
"We need a cross section of the community in council because as the government closest to the people we need to provide a broad perspective," she said.
ALGWA share advice based on the real lived experience, support and mentor new prospective candidates.
Advertisement
Cr Greene said her advice was to take every opportunity.
"Take every professional learning opportunity that you get because knowledge and experience is power," she said.
"Be involved in your community and consult with people around you and keep on learning and find a mentor."
Candidate nominations are set to open on Monday, September 5 and close on Monday, September 19.
Polls open on Monday, October 3.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.