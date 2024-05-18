Shame on the Launceston City Council for supporting the old James Nelson building demolition

SHAME on the Launceston City Council for supporting and approving the demolition of the former James Nelson Fabric Weavers building in Mowbray (LCC meeting, May 16). Whilst council is simply following processes (as the building wasn't listed) the real question is why weren't councillors who supported its retention and other Government bodies responsible for advocating and protecting our built heritage such as Heritage Tasmania not proactively pursuing such listings in the first place? This predicament is a failure of responsibility for the people who are voted in to represent the people they are supposed to serve.
To have had the vision and foresight to retain the iconic facade could have resulted in a win-win with new business on site and a vital link to our social, historical and built environment. This decision demonstrates the sheer lack of understanding and heritage protection on all levels of Government when it comes to valuing our built and social history from the 20th Century.
Tasmania is stuck in a time warp colonial playground whereby any design that's not from the 19th Century is deemed as irrelevant and not worthy of protection.
Thomas-Liam Ryan, Launceston
YOU are 100 per cent correct, Brian Measday, in your letter, Gas Decision Smells (The Examiner, May 15). I share your frustration with the recent decision by the Albanese government to expand methane gas production.
In their 2022 election campaign, Labor promised us meaningful action for a safe climate. Their betrayal in favour of their gas industry donors and mates, commits us all to more floods and fires as our insurance premiums and food costs become unaffordable.
As the third largest fossil fuel exporter in the world, Australia must do better.
Flynn McConnell, Cradoc
I NOTICE there's not much action going on at the site of the New Sports Precinct on Invermay Rd, the work has come to a stand still. I wonder what the delay is, I thought this was going to help with the shortage of basketball courts in Launceston. The JackJumpers have generated a lot of hype around basketball, let's get behind them and let's get works started at Elphin Sports Centre and the Silverdome so we can all enjoy the Jackies and the Torns.
Lyn Allen, Newnham
IT is pointless and unjust to judge the actions of historical figures by the values of the 21st Century. Crowther's actions may be repugnant to our sensibilities but were considered valid scientific enquiry in his time. Racism was an endemic part of colonial culture and we need to recognise that we now live in more enlightened times. I support the telling of history in its entirety - let people know the whole story and make their own judgements. Few historical "heroes" are without opinions and actions that would make them unacceptable in modern society. Different times have different values.
Jane Becker (Archaeologist), Kimberley
THE Catholic Archbishop of Hobart, Julian Porteous, has politicised Catholic schools, spread misinformation and put LGBTIQA+ students at risk by distributing his controversial letter, "We Are Salt to the Earth".
The letter condemns a proposed state ban on conversion practices, a proposed federal ban on discrimination by faith-based schools, as well as abortion, euthanasia, marriage equality, diversity and inclusion training, and transgender advocates.
Catholic schools should be affirming of LGBTIQA+ students, staff and parents, but instead the Archbishop has stigmatised them as a threat to religious values, and thereby created unsafe learning and working environments.
An example of his misinformation is the way he condemns a proposed federal ban on discrimination against LGBTIQA+ staff and students as 'an existential threat' to Catholic schools, but fails to acknowledge such discrimination has been banned in Tasmania for 26 years without any negative impact.
He also spreads misinformation about a proposed ban on conversion practices which we can only assume means he wants these cruel and harmful practices to continue.
Equality Tasmania will write to all Catholic schools seeking a right of reply.
Archbishop Porteous has repeatedly said he is a defender of free speech and here is a chance to prove it. In equality,
Rowan Richardson, President, Equality Tasmania
