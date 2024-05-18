The Examiner
Shame on the Launceston City Council for supporting the old James Nelson building demolition

May 18 2024 - 10:49am
The dilapidated James Nelson textile mill could be torn down, with storage units to be built in its place. Picture by Phillip Biggs
SHAME on the Launceston City Council for supporting and approving the demolition of the former James Nelson Fabric Weavers building in Mowbray (LCC meeting, May 16). Whilst council is simply following processes (as the building wasn't listed) the real question is why weren't councillors who supported its retention and other Government bodies responsible for advocating and protecting our built heritage such as Heritage Tasmania not proactively pursuing such listings in the first place? This predicament is a failure of responsibility for the people who are voted in to represent the people they are supposed to serve.

