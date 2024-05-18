Shame on the Launceston City Council for supporting the old James Nelson building demolition

IT is pointless and unjust to judge the actions of historical figures by the values of the 21st Century. Crowther's actions may be repugnant to our sensibilities but were considered valid scientific enquiry in his time. Racism was an endemic part of colonial culture and we need to recognise that we now live in more enlightened times. I support the telling of history in its entirety - let people know the whole story and make their own judgements. Few historical "heroes" are without opinions and actions that would make them unacceptable in modern society. Different times have different values.