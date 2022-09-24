There are way too many people who - despite being prepared to accept that there may be some truth in the allegations - claim that they know nothing.
Now there's always the possibility that there is nothing to know - but this time around you just don't get that impression.
The AFL is not known for swinging into action when there's only smoke. This has all the portents of a major fire.
And whatever validations there might eventually be - the process to date has made it abundantly clear that the AFL must follow the lead of other sports in Australia and cede these matters to the independent experts - Sport Integrity Australia.
There's perhaps a place for the AFL's own integrity unit when it comes to minor misbehaviours, in-house squabbles or who pinched the vegemite from the staff canteen but when it comes to anything more then it should be a matter for SIA.
If the AFL wants a single dollar more from the public purse, then this should be an essential pre-condition.
Imagine for a moment that just one of the terrible instances in Russell Jackson's piece on ABC Online outlining the series of allegations against the hierarchy at Hawthorn is correct.
That the players were prepared to talk to him - while as the series of denials would have it, not a soul within the football family - says everything.
There are myriad reasons why young players would toe the line - and stay mute. In their minds that if they speak up, their careers would be over and for most of them the first decent pay cheque they have had.
The availability of a credible external option provides opportunity and protection.
So many characteristics of elite sporting life are in play here. I have seen it first-hand in other sports - where talent is repeatedly told they have to make sacrifices to take the next step on the pathway.
Within reason that's perfectly acceptable - to create that point of difference with other contenders for the same target.
But in AFL-land there are two disturbing traits that sets the culture apart.
First, it's the "whatever-it-takes for success" obsession that drives just about everything.
From boards constantly reviewing coaching performance and paying out non-performers to Essendon's reckless foray in doping, Adelaide's mysterious training camps or Melbourne's flirtation with tanking.
Secondly, it's the players' pre-occupation with "the group". In essence that says their bond must never be questioned or broken in the pursuit of the ultimate prize. Even in retrospect it seems.
Luke Hodge and Shaun Burgoyne looked hapless this week when they said they were shocked and knew nothing.
At the very least they have been prepared to be ostriches since April when they used almost exactly the same words when Cyril Rioli expressed his disquiet at things that went on during his time at Hawthorn.
Were they fearful in the six months since of what they might discover that they still remain simply shocked?
Gillon McLachlan, to his credit, has now acted - but why not in April? The same goes for his colleague Tanya Hosch whose bailiwick at AFL headquarters covers inclusion and social policy.
Jackson clearly made it his business to dig deeper.
Among McLachlan's most immediate reactions was to call for at least one First Nations board member at each club.
This might be appropriate for a whole host of other reasons but it's not the solution to the problem identified in Jackson's story and apparently also in Phil Egan's report to Hawthorn.
McLachlan seemed somehow to rationalise that stronger voices on boards would make a difference. But when no-one knows anything, how would that work?
What's needed is watchful eyes and listening ears at the coalface - souls who are trusted to take on the concerns of the vulnerable. And for sure it's not only First Nation players - although they may most often be the most at risk.
Which also raises the role of the player agents? Surely, it's within their responsibilities, in return for the fees they receive, to be among those eyes and ears.
Or maybe it is only the families who might care?
