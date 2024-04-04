Season preview: All you need to know for NTFA premier division footy in 2024

Coach: Brett Mansell
Co-captains: Sam Borlini and Kobi Latham
Last year: Fifth
Ins: Connor Wiggins (South Launceston), Brodie Wiggins, Khai Lunson (Launceston Blues), Jake Williams (Kingborough), Alistair Bourne, Oscar Mansell, Lachlan French (North Launceston), Rhys Laycock (Spreyton), Jack Dyer (returning from overseas)
Outs: Josh Holland (retired), Callum Mulder, Kade Mulder (Bridport), Jack Ross (St Helens), Finn Gutwein (Launceston), Jak Chorley (Campbell Town), Sam Goodluck (Echuca, Victoria)
Coach's comment: "We're a bit of an unknown, to be honest. Even from my perspective, I'm really interested to see how we go ... because the players that have come in are fairly young it's hard to really nail what they're going to be for us. But we're pretty confident that a top-three finish is not beyond us and that'll be our first aim."
Mansell's players to watch: Josh Woolley, Jake Williams, Jack Dyer
Prediction: Sixth - As interested as Mansell to see how this team goes. The long list of gun recruits have the Redlegs looking strong again.
Coach: Oliver Cook
Captain: Billy Jack
Last year: Sixth
Ins: Jake Hinds, Ryan Tyrrell, Jayden Hinds, Jordan Cowell, Jesse Price, Ryan Shipp, Campbell Atkins, Eli and Joe O'Sign (Launceston Blues), Brady Demeijer, Zac Griffiths (returning from year off), Caleb Coghill (George Town), Adam Lindford (Deloraine), Casey Walker-Russell (returning from year off with injury)
Outs: Adam Dickenson, Aidan Williams (interstate)
Coach's comment: "We started a three-year plan last year, establishing the base of our game plan, implementing varying levels of new technology to support our players, and this year aligned our off-field support in terms of our coaching structure, physical health team and mental health team. This has allowed our club to have a clear direction moving forward which has attracted additional talent to our club. We are working hard to be the leading football program in the NTFA."
Cook's players to watch: Dylan Farquhar, Tom Symes, Jayden Hinds, Casey Walker-Russell
Prediction: Fourth - They've landed the biggest recruits with the likes of the Hinds brothers and Tyrrell. The big question is how quickly will the Parrots gel as a new-look team?
Coach: Nathan Lowe
Captain: Kye Chilcott
Last year: Seventh
Ins: Josh Rickard, Brad Rickard, Ryan Berne (North Launceston), Ben Atkins (Launceston Blues), Alex Diprose (Latrobe), Johno Smart, Sam Roach (former Longford players)
Outs: Lochie Dornauf (overseas), Stan Tyson (Devonport), Damon Howe (retired)
Coach's comment: "After a solid pre-season, we are looking forward to seeing our players play this weekend. The competition is in good shape for some cracker games in 2024."
Lowe's players to watch: Josh Rickard, Johno Smart
Prediction: Seventh - The Roos have done well to keep up with their rivals, bringing in TSL talent. But the loss of Dornauf and Tyson can't be underestimated.
Coach: Dave Marshall
Captain: Darcy Layh
Last year: Eighth
Ins: Arthur Schilling, Coby Chugg, Alex Tubb (North Launceston), James Hawes (Launceston City soccer), Darcy Layh
Outs: Adam Zanevra (moved to Victoria), Scott Reitsema (Rocherlea)
Coach's comment: "We're pretty excited about what the season could hold for us. We've got a young, enthusiastic side with a bit of experience around them so we're pretty keen to see how it's going to go."
Marshall's players to watch: Arthur Schilling, Coby Chugg, Alex Tubb
Prediction: Eighth - The upside is the Saints made the under-18 grand final and have promising youth but they'll have an uphill battle against the competition's strongest sides.
Coach: Jake Pearce
Captain: To be announced
Last year: Runners-up
Ins: Tom Bennett (previously North Launceston), Jake Laskey (St Pats), Jye Doherty (Prospect Hawks), Kane Lewis (previously South Launceston), Jackson Miller (returning)
Outs: Ben Hyatt (Launceston)
Coach's comment: "To keep challenging my group and earn respect from the whole competition."
Pearce's players to watch: Angus Jefferies, Alex Blackaby
Prediction: Runners-up - Hillwood have recruited well again and will be after revenge on grand final day. Centre half-forward Bennett might be their missing piece.
Coach: Mitch Stagg
Captain: Kacey Curtis
Last year: Fourth
Ins: Ethan Hubbard (North Launceston), Deagan Madden (Launceston), Mitch Bennett (St Pats), Joel Lloyd, Daniel Berry (returning)
Outs: Josh Frankcombe, Sam Luttrell (Old Scotch), Rocky Barron (Launceston Blues), Tony Aganas (North Launceston)
Coach's comment: "We have enjoyed a fantastic pre-season and have built a solid nucleus of senior footballers. The double chance will be important, so that is our aim."
Stagg's players to watch: Josh Gray, Casey Brown, Will Dakin
Prediction: Fifth - It's hard to believe Longford could finish as low as fifth but the influx of talent across the league is mind-blowing. Right in the mix with their experience and quality.
Coach: Josh Ponting
Captain: Luke Richards
Last year: Premiers
Ins: Brayden Claridge (St Pats), Scott Reitsema (George Town), Kaiden Baker (North Launceston), Mitchell Cordell (returning), Dartaynan Bantick (Cygnet)
Outs: Josh Holton (retired), Cody Gardiner
Coach's comment: "We just need to make sure we get our game plan right and get stuck in. We understand we've still got work to do, it's a fresh season. Teams are going to be circling us on the calendar to make a bit of a statement and we've just got to make sure that we rock up with the right mindset and have our ducks in a row and we know we'll be fine."
Ponting's players to watch: Corey Anderson, Brayden Claridge, Dartaynan Bantick
Prediction: Premiers - It's tough to look past the Tigers' experience and quality spread of contributors. Will be watching with interest to see how they fare without their spearhead Holton.
Coach: Joel Hayes
Captain: Elliot Tyson
Last year: Ninth
Ins: Jesse Crichton (former AFL player), Julian Rattray (OLs)
Outs: Ethan Petterwood (Redland-Victoria Point Sharks), Lee Nichols (retired)
Coach's comment: "We've definitely got the younger guys there who have stepped up over pre-season at training. Especially early on, I don't reckon there'll be too many teams probably expecting too much from us but hopefully we can give a good account of ourselves and definitely be competitive."
Hayes' players to watch: Brad Milne, Rowan Monson
Prediction: Ninth - Gun midfielder Petterwood is a massive loss. Will be exciting to see the talented youngsters coming up following their under-16 premiership win.
Coach: Jack Maher
Co-captains: Jay Blackberry, Grant Holt
Last year: Third
Ins: Harry Summers (North Launceston), Will Fox (Launceston), Jordan Tepper, Brad Dodds (St Pats), Hunter Farrelly (Circular Head), Lachie Bryan (Wynyard), Kale Fraser (George Town)
Outs: Jack Colgrave (Old Scotch)
Coach's comment: "We'll go in with the same mindset as last year, it's critical to finish in the top three and give yourself the double chance. So that's our goal to start off with."
Maher's players to watch: Tom Graham, Tom Foon
Prediction: Third - Looked grand final bound before Hillwood got them in last year's semi-final. Have recruited well and expect the hunger for success to be off the charts.
