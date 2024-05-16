Tassie Bombers? Half of North Launceston's team picked in initial state squad

North Launceston have been rewarded for their unbeaten start to the State League season with 11 players selected in the state team initial squad.
Blade Sulzberger is among that group along with last year's state-winning captain Brad Cox-Goodyer.
"We had those conversations last night with the players and it was really exciting for them to have an opportunity now to progress their footy and push their case to make a state team," Bombers coach Adrian Smith said.
"Our form and statistics from the first block were really strong and we've got some really key players playing good football."
The squad features several of the Bombers' younger players, with the likes of Theo Ives, Michael Stingel and Oscar Van Dam named for the first time.
"It shows the progression in their footy, they've made really strong starts to the year and it's good that people are starting to notice that," Smith said.
"Now they can go and train with the best players in the state and hopefully their training standards enable them to put their best foot forward to take an opportunity in the team in a few weeks' time."
While the men's squad is 45-strong, it's possible for the Bombers to make up half the final team.
Tasmania will face Queensland in a men's and women's double-header on June 22 at Bond University on the Gold Coast before returning home to take on Sydney/Canberra on July 20 at UTAS Stadium.
The Bombers have the equal-most men's representatives with second-placed Clarence also having 11.
Kingborough, who won the 2023 premiership, have nine players selected.
Meanwhile, Launceston who have had an up-and-down start to the season with two wins and four losses have two representatives.
Bailey Gillow and Isaac Hyatt have been rewarded for their form. Their inclusion didn't surprise Blues coach Mitch Thorp who also expects Hyatt's older brother Ben to be added following his impressive form.
Bridgenorth's Jake Hinds, who switched from Launceston in the off-season, is the only NTFA men's player in the squad.
Rocherlea's Jordan Cousens is a notable absence given he ended up playing against Queensland last year.
Former AFL footballer Andrew Phillips, who last played with Essendon, is a notable inclusion this year after joining Lauderdale.
There are 11 Northern players in the women's squad with three from Bridgenorth, four from Launceston, two from Old Launcestonians and one each from Old Scotch and South Launceston.
New men's coach Aaron Cornelius provided insight into selection.
"A large squad has been selected, and with match play planned for the first night, all players will have the opportunity to put their best foot forward," he said.
"With more state games in the future, we are looking to play players that could be a part of this program for multiple years. In doing so, we can show our young talent the level that they need to be at when the VFL team comes in."
The women's team will be coached by Deb Reynolds who is Launceston-based and previously coached Old Scotch in the NTFA.
A 41-player women's squad has been selected.
Both squads will come together for the first time on the week of May 20.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.