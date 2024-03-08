Deloraine unveil new-look forward line, AFL great to be at Roos' launch

Deloraine have loaded up for the 2024 NTFA premier season, adding more handy recruits.
The Kangaroos' forward line shapes as stronger after they finished seventh in 2023 with five wins.
Latrobe small forward Alex Diprose has signed as well as former Longford players Johno Smart and Sam Roach.
Diprose lit up the NWFL in recent seasons.
He was a two-time leading goal-kicker at Latrobe and in 2022 he won the NWFL seniors leading goal-kicker award at 19 years of age.
Deloraine coach Nathan Lowe said he had led from the front during pre-season.
"We've got Laiden Bloomfield and Jayden Last who recently played at Latrobe themselves and they're really good mates with him," he said.
"He brings forward pressure and goal-kicking ability which is something we've lacked the last couple of years."
Lowe said Smart had brought Roach along from Tigerland and they would bring much-needed experience to the line-up.
The coach said Smart was coming off two Achilles operations in recent years "but was training the house down".
"Johno will play full-forward, Sam will play forward pocket right beside him, they're two guys that know one another and have played a lot of footy together before," Lowe said.
"It's just getting the forward line to gel around those two.
"They're two big players too, last year we struggled with physicality, height and body strength but those two guys have definitely got that."
As well as Diprose, Smart and Roach, the Roos will have other recruits up forward.
Lowe said former North Launceston development league players Ryan Berne and brothers Josh and Brad Rickard would be rotating through there too.
Berne kicked 22 goals in 2023 and will join the likes of centre half-forward Jordan Talbot who booted 25 majors for the Roos last year.
"It's completely different it's something we haven't had - a forward line - for the last few years," Lowe said.
It's come after the Roos had been switching star Lochie Dornauf through the forward line and midfield to try and plug holes, according to Lowe.
Dornauf still ended up kicking 13 goals in 2023 but it looks like he won't be there in 2024 due to moving overseas for 12 months as reported by The Examiner in November.
Lowe said the forwards were working well together in the intra-club practice matches each Thursday night.
Deloraine will have an away practice match against NWFL-outfit Ulverstone on Saturday, March 16 before hosting NTFA division one side St Pats on Saturday, March 23.
Lowe said it would be an opportunity to play some of club's 16-year-olds which continues his theme of promoting youth.
He has coached Roos the past two seasons.
"My first aim when I went there was to play as many kids as we possibly could, those 18-19 year olds now have played 40-plus seniors games, they're starting to become really good experienced players," he said.
"Hopefully this year and next year we'll see the benefits of that."
Lowe said the Roos' average age was about 20 years old.
The senior men's team had their pre-season camp at Meander Dam in the past fortnight and Lowe was thrilled with the outcome.
"It was the first time we had done a full-blown (overnight) camp, the other ones have just been a day trip," he said.
Former Geelong and Hawthorn premiership player Isaac Smith will be at Deloraine's season launch on Saturday, March 23.
There will be a Q and A and junior clinic with Smith. The junior launch will be at 4pm and the seniors at 7pm.
Smith will also be a special guest at the NTFA's season launch on Friday, March 22.
Lowe said he was a great get for the club.
"It will just bring professionalism (to our launch) and having the juniors involved is our main aim this year as well," he said.
"It's about getting a bit more professional about what we're doing, the NTFA said clubs have got to lift to where the State League teams are.
"We're definitely doing that.
"It will drag different people to the club from outside as well and show them what we're about which is another thing we're interested in doing."
