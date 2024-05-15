A tale of two Parrots: Footy clubs building bond across the Bass Strait

Bridgenorth having been bonding with another footy club that shares their unique emblem.
Leongatha Football Netball Club in Victoria's Gippsland region are also nicknamed the Parrots.
This weekend three Leongatha representatives, including committee member Trevor Riseley, will make the trip over Bass Strait to watch Bridgenorth in action against Hillwood at Parrot Park.
The NTFA premier round seven clash starts at 2.30pm on Saturday.
Hillwood are third with a 4-2 win-loss record while Bridgenorth are fifth on 3-2.
Leongatha are the powerhouse club of the 10-team Gippsland League having won the past two seniors and reserves premierships.
"Bridgenorth actually started the whole conversation a long time ago, but it was only three years ago that they first came over, three or four of them," Riseley said.
"They've been coming over every year for the last three years."
Riseley then returned the favour, making the trip over for a Bridgenorth match for the first time last year.
"I bought a jumper over and this year I'm going to bring a regular playing jumper of ours over and present it to the best (Bridgenorth) player on the ground," he said.
The Examiner understands about 10 representatives from Bridgenorth will be heading to Leongatha for a match on July 27.
Bridgenorth president Bobby Beams said the burgeoning relationship with Leongatha was the cherry on top of what the club have been striving to achieve for years.
He said he was thrilled with the increased overall support the club had received.
"It's probably been building over a number of years," he said pointing to the club's 2015 and 2021 strategic plans.
"Probably since our women's team came in, we've had extra people through the doors of the club.
"Over the last two years in both our men's and women's spaces, we've recruited some players that have grown up in our local West Tamar community and the support we're getting from family members and all their connections is just fantastic.
"The crowds over the last two years have been really big and then this year has been even bigger."
While neither Beams or Riseley could shed much light on exactly where their nicknames had come from, they are happy to have them.
"It's a big part of our brand," Beams said.
"A lot of people refer to us as the Parrots and they know who (people) are talking about when they mention the Parrots."
Riseley leaned into the more light-hearted side of the nickname.
"I love it, I know we had a practice game many years ago against Yarrawonga and Yarrawonga are the Pigeons, so it was a really tough, gruelling affair, the Parrots versus the Pigeons," he said.
"It doesn't scare the opposition too much when they're playing the Parrots but Leongatha football club has been very successful in the last decade."
The Leongatha representatives are set to have a role in Bridgenorth's auction and sponsors function on Saturday.
"We're bringing some items over to donate to the auction like a Leongatha Parrots polo top, hoodie and also a beanie," Riseley said.
"Bridgenorth did the same for us. They bought some items over for us to use in our goods and services auction and they went very well. The cap went for about $250 so that's one of the dearest caps I've ever seen."
Beams understands they are the only two clubs in Australia that have the Parrots moniker.
But you get the feeling that if there were any other Parrots out there, both clubs would be happy to connect.
