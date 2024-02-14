Hillwood load up on experienced recruits in endeavour to go one better

Last year's NTFA premier grand finalists Hillwood have bolstered their stocks for the upcoming season, drawing gun forward Tom Bennett back to the club and signing experienced midfielder/forward Jake Laskey.
Playing-coach Jake Pearce also said the Sharks had talented Prospect Hawks product Jye Doherty on board as well as Kane Lewis who has previously played with South Launceston.
"We've gone out and tried to recruit some more experienced players, I believe the club exceeded expectations last year but we were a little bit young," Pearce said.
Bennett had a year off last season but played senior footy for State League club North Launceston in 2022, kicking 33 goals from 17 games.
He last played for Hillwood in 2019 and kicked 42 goals in the Sharks' premiership season, including three in the grand final against Bridgenorth.
"He's a huge addition for us, he's a tall centre half-forward," Pearce said.
Laskey was St Pats' playing-coach last year and led them to the grand final, kicking 22 goals from 17 games.
He was best on ground in the Saints' 2022 NTFA division one premiership.
"I think he was just looking for a fresh start, he's come in to the club, he's moved to Swan Bay and the boys have been rapt with him," Pearce said.
"He's really knowledgeable around what I want to try and do."
Pearce said Laskey would be good through the middle of the ground.
"He's going to be a tough match-up because he's pretty tall and takes a good overhead grab," he said.
Pearce said Lewis, who has had a couple of years off footy, would likely be used as a pressure forward.
"He's got the hunger back to play football again which is really exciting," Pearce said.
"He's come back a new player so I think he'll be very handy for us."
Meanwhile, Doherty was Prospect Hawks' under-16 division one captain last year.
They made the grand final and he also played matches for St Pats' under-18s as well as representative footy.
Pearce said the 17-year-old tall was doing well at training working alongside established ruck Hamish Leedham.
The NTFA fixture is set to be released this week.
