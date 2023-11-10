Hayes sees bright future in youth as Magpies appoint new coach from within

Scottsdale have appointed a new coach from within.
Joel Hayes, who has played 133 senior matches for the club, will be the Magpies' playing-coach in the NTFA premier division next year.
Hayes takes the reins from Ethan Petterwood who became the Pies' coach in 2019 and led them to an elimination final in 2022.
The 34-year-old, who lives in Scottsdale, said he was motivated to take on the role due to the club's promising youngsters.
"They've got a good bunch of kids coming through the junior system and they've done a lot of work the past three or four years getting good teams and kids through there," he said.
"So seeing them improve and hopefully step up and play senior footy is something I'm looking forward to."
Hayes was buoyed by the fact the club will reintroduce its under-18s team in 2024 after being forced to drop out this season due to lack of numbers.
"To get that up-and-running is a good credit to Danny Mather who is the coach of the under-18s," Hayes said.
"He's put in a lot of work getting a few of those boys back and playing footy that weren't playing footy at all last year."
The new coach said having an extra 20-odd players to pick from for the seniors and reserves teams would be handy.
The under-16s also won the NTJFA division two premiership this year.
Hayes was also encouraged to see the likes of teenagers Rowan Monson and Lekkas Mountney play plenty of senior footy last season.
It's worth noting the Pies also had players in the NTFA representative team including Jacob Singline, Joe Krushka and Kyle Lanham.
The new coach, who played 13 senior matches this year, also feels the Magpies will retain much of their senior side this off-season.
"At least 80-85 per cent of guys have given the indication they are going to play next year," he said.
Hayes said his mentoring experience included being assistant coach for back-to-back under-18 premierships in 2013-14 before being the under-18s coach in his own right from 2015-16.
No doubt Hayes' biggest task will be making the Magpies more competitive in 2024 after a wooden-spoon season that saw them win one game.
It appears they will face even stronger competition next year with Bridgenorth, who finished sixth, picking up TSL players such as Jake Hinds.
"We cover a pretty vast area, especially kids-wise, we cover from Bridport all the way through to Gladstone and all the areas in-between," Hayes said.
"It's a pretty vast area and it's just bringing them together."
He said the Magpies were striving to continue playing in the highest competition they could.
"That's why I took the job on and hopefully we can get these kids up and going and get moving forward."
It's clear the Magpies know how important recruiting is going to be to keep with their rivals.
"We've touched base with a few players and are just waiting on a few responses but hopefully we'll be able to make a couple of announcements in the next couple of weeks," Hayes said.
"It's a tricky situation, obviously a lot of people don't really know what's going on 12 months down the track (with the TSL disbanding) so there's some people umming and ahhing."
Hayes made his senior debut as a teenager in 2006 and his coach at the time was Troy Milne who will be assisting him next year.
"We've always been pretty close and we just had a chat and he's happy to do anything for the footy club," Hayes said.
The father of three girls said he planned to play next year but wouldn't get in the way of developing young players.
The Magpies' pre-season training starts on Monday, November 20.
