Longford have applied for Northern Premier League, recruits to help cause

Longford have joined Bridgenorth, South Launceston and Hillwood in declaring they want to be part of the six-team Northern Premier League in 2025.
President Rob Moore confirmed the Tigers had applied and were eager to be involved.
"Our club has worked extremely hard over the last four to five years to build us to where we are and we aim to be a strong, competitive team in the best competition available," he said.
"Our pathway with our junior club sets us up well and our women's team continues to improve and develop.
"We are proud of our under-18 side that continues to be competitive every single season, even when other clubs have found it a challenge to attract and retain under-18 players.
"We view them as our future senior leaders and we put a lot of time and effort into that program."
Longford's men are in the NTFA premier division while the women's team play in NTFAW division one.
As well as the under-18 outfit, Longford Junior Football Club is in the Northern Tasmanian Junior Football Association.
"Our facilities are up there with the best in our comp and we plan on continuing to upgrade them with support from the Northern Midlands council," Moore said.
"Improved draining and new nets behind the goals are next on our agenda and we look forward to those coming soon."
Senior men's coach Mitch Stagg, who started in the role a year ago, said he had been preparing the club to play at the highest level possible.
Part of that preparation has been drawing players back and the Tigers have lured five recruits.
Ethan Hubbard (North Launceston) and Deagan Madden (Launceston) have returned from the State League while Mitch Bennett (St Pats), Joel Lloyd and Daniel Berry are back.
The versatile Hubbard, who played in the Northern Bombers' senior grand final side last year, also played for the Tasmania Devils in 2022.
"He's got some elite athlete attributes ... and his ability to break lines will be really important for us," Stagg said.
Madden, a mobile ruck/forward, was awarded Launceston's best young player in 2023.
"Deagan brings a real competitiveness for a big man, he adds potency to our tall stocks which are already pretty healthy, we've got Michael Larby and Toby Aganas as well," Stagg said.
The coach explained Berry, who last played for Longford seniors in 2019, had a season with Whitsunday Sea Eagles in Queensland last year after stints with Scottsdale and South Launceston.
"He's got innate goal sense."
Lloyd, who plays with Westbury in Cricket North, is back after playing cricket in England last year.
Stagg said Lloyd, who was centre half-back in the Tigers' premiership side two years ago, would add good height to the team's back line.
"In our premiership year he did big jobs, notably he played very well on (former Bracknell star) Matty Dennis on a couple of occasions."
Bennett kicked 41 goals for St Pats last season and played in the Saints' grand final team.
"Mitch is a really hard runner and has a beautiful kick," Stagg said.
"We felt like we needed to address our two-way running in our front half and he'll definitely help us in that space."
The Tigers also plan to expose more of their youth to senior footy this year.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.