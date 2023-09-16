Rocherlea have their redemption and full-forward Josh Holton enjoyed the ultimate farewell game.
The Tigers turned around their fortunes after losing last year's NTFA grand final, defeating Hillwood 8.15 (63) to 8.5 (53) in a thrilling decider at UTAS Stadium on Saturday.
Rocherlea came from 10 points down at three quarter-time after also trailing by 30 points at the first change.
The game appeared to shift when Holton, who bagged five majors, kicked his 1000th career goal early in the third quarter.
He and the Tigers got on a roll after that.
A big moment came four minutes into the final quarter when Rocherlea's Jack Rushton received a holding free-kick.
He wheeled around and nailed the goal from 40 metres to make it a three-point game.
His teammate Brayden Pitcher later sent a long bomb to Holton from half-forward.
The Tigers' spearhead accurately guided it through from the forward pocket and he was embraced by Zane Brown - the Tigers were in front for first time.
Not long after, arguably the competition's best player Jordan Cousens was mobbed after receiving a handball from Dakota Bannister out of the ruck, nailing it from 45m.
There was a sense of déjà vu when Pitcher bombed again to Holton who had got out the back of his opponent, Hillwood's Jesse Warren.
Holton nailed the set shot from the same pocket.
There was a big hug for Brown again before all the Tigers jumped in.
According to the NTFA, there were more than 8000 spectators across the day.
