The Examinersport
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Football
Preview

How will Blues ensure Friday night derby is different to round one blowout?

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
Updated May 16 2024 - 5:01pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brodie Palfreyman tackles Michael Stingel in the round one TSL derby. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Brodie Palfreyman tackles Michael Stingel in the round one TSL derby. Picture by Phillip Biggs

A clash between the Tasmanian State League's two Northern outfits always brings a certain level of intrigue.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Football

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.