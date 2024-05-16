How will Blues ensure Friday night derby is different to round one blowout?

A clash between the Tasmanian State League's two Northern outfits always brings a certain level of intrigue.
Friday night's UTAS Stadium match presents a chance for Launceston to show their vast improvement following the 162-point defeat at the hands of North Launceston in round one.
They were held goal-less that day and have since finished the first block of games with a win-loss record of 2-4, with Adrian Smith's Bombers going undefeated.
"It wasn't a traditional Launceston team that we played, they've made some improvements and they've developed their footy," Smith said about the season opener.
"You can see that by their results, they beat Lauderdale down at Lauderdale, which is a big win. These games are always good contests, Launnie like to congest stoppages and the night footy is conducive to that."
The Bombers come off the bye, with the coaching and leadership group spending the weekend reviewing their first block of games and seeking feedback from players.
Smith said the club's leaders have urged the group to play the upcoming derby like their win-loss record is 0-0 again.
"Some of our players have never played under lights and they were talking about how excited they were to experience that," he said.
"We're lucky to be able to play on one of the best grounds in Australia.
"It's something that's exciting for people around us that they get to experience something that's different - it's not the traditional 1pm start on a Saturday afternoon."
North Launceston's early-season form earned praise from opposition coach Mitch Thorp.
He credited their ball-winning ability, saying they get their hands on the ball the most, have the most inside-50s and the most shots on goal.
"Obviously they're in pretty strong form and I think there's some real clarity around what they're doing well but having the clarity and then being able to take their strengths away from them is also a challenge in itself," Thorp said.
"We are absolutely fully aware of what they are capable of, we experienced that in the first round, so we're obviously looking at some strategy pieces that we're trying to get right."
Launceston were attempting to win their third game in a row last week but went down to Glenorchy by 13 points.
Post-game, Thorp was critical of the performance and through the week, the Blues have focused on getting rid of errors in basic game play.
"The reality is it's going to be one of those up and down types of seasons given the demographic of our list," he said.
"We've had some highs and some lows, so we're just trying to work on consistency and building week to week what an aspirational side needs to bring."
