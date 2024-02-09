Returning star midfielder among slew of recruits for South Launceston

Last year's preliminary finalists South Launceston are keeping up with the pack ahead of a NTFA premier season that is predicted to go up a level.
Coach Jack Maher was pleased to announce gun midfielder Jordan Tepper had returned to the Kennel after a year away with St Pats in division one.
Tepper played in the Saints' grand final loss to Old Scotch after a consistent season which saw him in the best 11 of 14 times as well as kick 13 goals.
"It's awesome, he's obviously a former captain, he went up there to play a year with his mates but he's pretty excited to come back here," Maher said.
"He adds a bit of midfield depth but the reliance we've had on him in previously years won't be (the same) because we've got some good depth.
"We'll be able to sit him forward."
Tepper finished equal runner-up in the NTFA premier division best and fairest while captaining the Bulldogs in 2022.
He also skippered the NTFA representative side and made the team of the year that season.
His decorated career also includes the 2018 NTFA premier league best and fairest award and a State League flag with North Launceston in 2019.
Another Saint to join the Bulldogs this off-season is Brad Dodds.
The 24-year-old played his junior and senior footy at South before a year away at St Pats where he kicked 51 majors in 2023.
"I've pretty much been here all my life and I didn't really want to be away from it so I'm back," he said.
Maher added Dodds gave the Bulldogs a good forward target and he would allow Cody Lowe a chop-out in the ruck.
The coach also said Hunter Farrelly (Circular Head), half-back Lachie Bryan (Wynyard) and wing Kale Fraser (George Town) had come on board.
Fraser played a mix of juniors and seniors for the Saints last year as well as representing the NTFA under-18s.
Maher said Farrelly, who also previously played at North Launceston, would add speed and goal awareness in the forward line.
The coach added there would likewise be an influx of talented under-16s, some of whom are currently trying out for the Tasmania Devils.
Jack Colgrave (Old Scotch) is the only confirmed departure.
The 2024 season is set to be even more open than last year.
Bridgenorth, who finished sixth, have recruited former Launceston Blues TSL players such as Jake Hinds, Ryan Tyrrell, Jayden Hinds and Jordan Cowell.
Meanwhile, reigning premiers Rocherlea gained Brayden Claridge from St Pats and Scott Reitsema from George Town.
Maher said there would be no easy weeks this season.
Leigh Harding is back on board as the Bulldogs' senior assistant coach, Michael Routledge will be reserves coach and Steve Graham and Anthony Taylor will coach at junior level.
Aaron Viney returns as the women's coach.
