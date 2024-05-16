Taking chances crucial for Longford in footy blockbuster against Rocherlea

Longford coach Mitch Stagg knows how important the next month is for the Tigers.
They have arguably their toughest run of the NTFA premier season with Rocherlea, Bridgenorth and then Hillwood before a fortnight off due to byes.
They venture to Rocherlea this Saturday for their 2pm round seven clash.
Only percentage separates the two sides who have 4-1 win-loss records. They're also the past two premiership winners with Longford winning in 2022 and Rocherlea in 2023.
"We play a lot of games away in the first half of the season," Stagg said.
"So this little period with Rocherlea and Hillwood away, it's crucial that we win one or at least two of those in the context of our season.
"We've prepared well, we've had a couple of guys that have missed the last couple of weeks with a view to this three-week block."
Stagg said he was expecting Casey Brown, Jake Murfett, Deagan Madden and Joel Lloyd to return.
"In the (round four) South game, Casey Brown and Jake Murfett picked up leg injuries and Deagan had been carrying a bit of an injury and a bit of soreness from the Bracknell game so we just thought it was a good opportunity to freshen him up so he's ready for this three-week block," he said.
Lloyd was unavailable for the 136-point win against Deloraine last weekend.
Meanwhile, Stagg said the versatile Baden Alexander, who hasn't played yet this season, was waiting on scans for a knee injury he sustained in a intraclub pre-season match.
"So we'll await those scans before making any decisions but it's certainly something that's likely going to be medium to long-term at this stage until we get the outcome of those results," he said.
Stagg noted Alexander had a knee reconstruction a couple of years ago and had worked hard to get back to playing strong senior footy.
Longford and Rocherlea have only lost to South Launceston with the Country Tigers going down by 22 points in round four.
Stagg said South were more efficient.
"Right up until the last seven or eight minutes there was only 10 points in it," he said.
"The difference between the two sides on the day, and it was reflected in the review with the vision, is they took their opportunities at big moments and we didn't.
"I thought we controlled the game for the majority of the first half but they just found a way to keep us within arm's length and kick a goal when it was really needed."
As previously mentioned key players Brown and Murfett went down in that match with injury.
"When you're two rotations down against South on their home deck, it's really really hard to try and stop that run and to their credit they attack for the full four quarters," Stagg said.
The Country Tigers will be focused on taking their chances against Rocherlea.
"If you have a look at Rocherlea's form across the season, particularly in fourth quarters they've been very accurate," he said.
"We need to make sure that when we get opportunities on the weekend, we do take them.
"It was a little bit of an issue for us last year but in the first six rounds of the season our conversion has been been fairly good across the board."
According to Rocherlea's Facebook page, defender Luke Purdon will play his 100th senior game on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Longford will celebrate the 60th anniversary since their 1964 NTFA under-18 premiership win on Sunday, May 26.
There'll be a catch up at Olde Tudor Hotel in Prospect from 12.30pm.
Past player Peter Bowles said the Tigers defeated North Launceston at York Park and their coach was Gerry Mahar.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.