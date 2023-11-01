One of TSL's best footballers confirms move to NTFA premier competition

One of the State League's best footballers has confirmed he will play in the NTFA premier competition next season.
Launceston multiple premiership player and assistant coach Jake Hinds has joined Bridgenorth on a one-year contract.
The Examiner has held off on the announcement due to Hinds' contract with the Blues.
"I didn't actually sign, I never put pen to paper (for the 2024 season)," he said.
"My contract through 2023, it expires in November so I think I'm free to do whatever now."
The 24-year-old said he didn't want to leave Launceston but said things went on behind the scenes at the club in recent years and he decided it was time to move on.
"I didn't really want to have to leave Launnie, I'm only two years away from my life membership there but (there were) just circumstances," he said.
Hinds said the Parrots had also recruited half-back Ryan Tyrrell (line coach), half-back Jayden Hinds, forward Jordan Cowell and Jesse Price from the Blues.
Meanwhile, Parrots midfielder Casey Walker-Russell is returning from injury, Brady Demeijer is returning from a year off and Zac Griffiths is returning from overseas for season 2024.
Hinds, who kicked 39 goals and featured in the Blues' best 12 times last season, also represented Tasmania against Queensland.
The talent midfield/forward said he wanted to continue playing with his brother Jayden and best friend Tyrrell and Bridgenorth presented as a great option.
He will be a playing-assistant coach for the Parrots who finished sixth last year.
"They've obviously struggled the past couple of years not playing finals so be able to go somewhere and make an impact was a key factor as well instead of going to a team that's already established," Hinds said.
"So it's a bit of challenge for us to go there which we're looking forward to and it's a good group of guys out there and good culture."
Hinds is among the latest TSL big names to join the NTFA in recent seasons after the likes of Jay Blackberry, Brendan Taylor (South Launceston), Josh Woolley (Bracknell), Jack Tuthill, Jacob Boyd (Hillwood), Casey Brown (Longford) and Jake Smith (Rocherlea) did last season.
Hinds was asked if the TSL disbanding at the end of 2024 was part of the reason he had made the move.
"Yeah I guess that is a bit of a factor for it," he said.
"I feel like the NTFA is filled with former TSL players and half of them are from Launnie anyway - Launceston have lost that many players over the last couple of years.
"So I feel like the NTFA is in a good position. Anyone could win it. Last year the top four was only separated by a couple of games ... that was appealing."
Hinds provided further insight in what excited him about playing for the Parrots.
"The TSL has been on a bit of a downward spiral the past few years with lack of crowds and probably mainly lack of interest," he said.
"To able to go to the NTFA this year where there are always crowds and that environment (is good)."
Hinds said he still had ambitions to represent Tasmania in next year's state game like he did earlier this year.
He pointed to the fact Rocherlea's Jordan Cousens made that team from the NTFA as proof he could still do it.
"So there's no excuse that if I keep myself fit, I can't have a crack at that again."
He also noted he lives at Beauty Point and played his junior footy with Tamar Cats which are close in proximity to Bridgenorth.
