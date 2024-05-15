The Examinersport
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Football

'I'm loving it': Hyatt on kicking goals, stepping up and big compliments

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
May 15 2024 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
From Hillwood to Launceston, Ben Hyatt loves kicking goals. Pictures by Phillip Biggs and Paul Scambler
From Hillwood to Launceston, Ben Hyatt loves kicking goals. Pictures by Phillip Biggs and Paul Scambler

Ben Hyatt was recently described as one of the craftiest small forwards that Launceston's Mitch Thorp has coached.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Football

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.