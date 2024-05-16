'Fantastic for footy': Jack is back for first Clarence game in 18 years

As one former AFL star comes into State League football, another comes out.
Jack Riewoldt returns to Clarence for his first Kangaroos game in 18 years on Friday night but he won't be facing former Carlton and Brisbane star Mitch Robinson.
Initially confirmed for the game after returning for Lauderdale last week, Robinson has withdrawn due to unforeseen family commitments.
"He said to me 'I've got the bug, I'll be back', so we'll make sure he's here enough, it's just this week he's got a bit going on which is totally understandable," Lauderdale coach Allen Christensen said.
"It's a big effort to come down here with flights and stuff, so we'll just wait and see [how often he can play].
"It's more on him about making himself available and how we can accommodate him with that.
"His parents live here, he's got lots of family here and I know they absolutely loved what last week meant to him."
For Riewoldt, this match is a long time coming
Initially announced in January, the 35-year-old last played for his junior club in the 2006 SFL premier league grand final where they defeated Glenorchy.
"The Jack is Back game will be an opportunity for all Tasmanian footy fans to pay tribute to a local AFL legend who has made Tasmania proud over his 347-AFL-game career at the Richmond Football Club," a January press release read.
"The Jack is Back game is also an opportunity for Jack to recognise where his footy journey first began - running around Bellerive Oval as a young boy, supervised by his dad Chris, who was also a member of the great Riewoldt/Clarence Football Club family."
Coach Peter Ryan described it as "exciting times" for Clarence but was disappointed that Robinson couldn't play in what would have been "a great advertisement for TSL footy".
"We spoke about it last night at training, three-time premiership player, 300 games, Coleman Medallist, All-Australian - he's done everything in terms of AFL footy," he said.
"To have him be able to come down and play a game for his home club is fantastic, it's fantastic for footy.
"He's got a really good footy IQ. Watching him train with us on Monday night, just his ability to adapt to what we were doing.
"For us, it's probably about keeping it a little bit simple for him, game plans generally are ... once the ball bounces you move away from that and try and get it in the best you can.
"For him, it's about enjoying the night and for us it's about embracing it."
Riewoldt's addition means the Kangaroos will have a potent forward-line for the Bellerive Oval clash, also boasting Bryce Alomes and Josh Green, who sit first and second in the Hudson Medal respectively.
"We do have some weapons in the forward half that's not just Jack. The first couple will probably go to him, just that natural draw and then it's about us trying to pick the best option moving forward," Ryan added.
