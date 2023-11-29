Du Cane crowned 'best new brewery' in Australia

A year ago, Sam Reid and Will Horan opened the doors to Launceston's first brewpub, looking to tap into the city's "more discerning beer drinker".
And this week, their efforts have been repaid: Du Cane Brewery and Dining Hall became Australia's 'New Brewery of the Year'.
"When I first brewed the beers for the Overland Track I was just having a bit of fun with it and engaging people with beer in bushwalking culture" said Mr Horan, who is also the business' head brewer.
"I certainly didn't envisage it becoming what it has today, and to gain national recognition for the beer and the brewery is humbling."
The Du Cane co-owners were awarded the accolade by Beer & Brewer Magazine at the publication's annual industry awards amid a field of roughly 50 breweries in the country.
The award was selected by a panel of industry leaders and experts, as well as voted on by the public.
The win puts Du Cane among a list of illustrious former winners like New South Wales brewers Wildflower and Mountain Culture.
"We've had so many people from the mainland and fellow brewers passing through and the feedback has been resoundingly positive," said Mr Reid, who is also the business' managing director.
"We set out to build something world class for the people of Launceston and to be recognised on a national level like this makes it all worthwhile."
Du Cane has brewed up a strong reputation in its first year of operations at the former Allgood Tent City site opposite Princes' Square, in part thanks to its barrel-full of community collaborations with the likes of local charities, festivals, bands and businesses.
It has also focused on bringing in national acts for shows, and its beers have earned finalist placings in national competitions, too.
Du Cane is the pair's second successful business alongside Willie Smith's Cider and Apple Shed, which they founded outside Hobart.
Mr Reid was quick to remind that the win was also a win for Launceston's tourism, a sentiment echoed by chair of Visit Northern Tasmania, Paul Seaman.
"This further cements Launceston's place as a UNESCO City of Gastronomy and an award like this is so well deserved," Mr Seaman said.
Maddie Biggelaar, from Launceston Central, also pointed out that Du Cane had drawn people out to the locality surrounding Princes' Square.
"It's getting people moving out of the city; this is a place that we needed so that we could create a different sense of vibrancy and create some activation," Ms Biggelaar said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.